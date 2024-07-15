Bigg Boss OTT 3, July 14: Adnaan Shaikh has this to say on Armaan-Vishal SLAPGATE; 'Jab compliment nahi chaiye toh leke kyu aaye?'

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is getting quite exciting. Tonight's (July 14, 2024) episode was quite fiery as Ravi Kishan graced the stage of the show to reprimand Shivani Kumari. Vishal Pandey's parents also appeared on the show to share their input on their son's controversy with Armaan Malik.

Further, Anil Kapoor introduced the first wildcard contestant of the season, who shared his pointed remarks about Armaan's reaction to slapping his friend Vishal.

Adnaan Shaikh on Vishal-Armaan-Kritika's controversy in Bigg Boss OTT 3

The young social media influencer Adnaan Shaikh condemned Armaan Malik's reaction to the controversy and his raising his hand on Vishal Pandey.

Adnaan said, "Jo bhi cheezo ke liye haath utha hai, ke meri Biwi ko sundar bola. Agar compliment se dikkat hai, toh bhabhi khud b jaake dusro se puch rahi hai ke mai kaisi lag rahi hu. Toh jab aapko compliment nahi chaiye toh aap puch kyu rahe ho? Itne insecure ho ke log compliment bhi naa kare, toh itne bade platform pe leke hi kyu aa rahe ho? Mere hisab se leke hi nahi aana chaiye."

Take a look at a recent promo of Bigg Boss OTT 3:

(The reason for raising the hand was a compliment towards his wife. If you have a problem with compliments, why did Bhabhi (Kritika Malik) seek validation about her looks from others? If you don't want compliments, why are you asking for it? If you are so insecure that people should not compliment you, why did you choose to appear on such a grand platform? I believe you shouldn't have gotten her on the show in the first place.)

Tonight's episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3 witnessed a teary eviction of Vada Pav Girl Chandrika Dixit. So far, contestants like Neeraj Goyat, Payal Malik, Poulomi Das, and Munisha Khatwani, along with Dixit are out of the show.

