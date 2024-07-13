Bigg Boss OTT 3: Faisal Shaikh REACTS to Armaan Malik slapping Vishal Pandey: 'Jab lafa pada feel tha ki..'

There have been many TV stars, who have supported Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Vishal Pandey after he was slapped by Armaan Malik on the show. The incident happened after Vishal commented on Kritika Malik, who is Armaan's second wife. Now Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu gave his reaction to the incident.

Faisal Shaikh reacts to Armaan Malik-Vishal Pandey's fight in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house:

Faisal Shaikh took to his vlog to talk about the biggest topic which was Armaan Malik and Vishal Pandey's fight. He said, "Mujhe aisa lagta hai jab Vishal ko lafa pada, toh aisa feel hora tha ki Vishal bhi marega but usne nai mara (When Vishal got a slap, I got a feeling that he would also slap Armaan Malik but that did not take place)."

Take a look:

Faisal further said in the video that Vishal was clearing the misunderstanding Armaan had about former's "Mujhe bhabi achi lagti hai comment". He also said that the Youtuber was charged, showed his anger, and also sympathized with Vishal. Faisal, who rose to fame with Tik Tok pointed out the fact that Pandey will have to see Malik's face in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house.

Talking about Payal Malik's husband Armaan, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant, also said that he may have not felt so bad after listening to what Vishal, said about Kritika.

Advertisement

What had happened between Armaan Malik and Vishal Pandey?

For those who have just joined or have started watching Anil Kapoor's Bigg Boss OTT 3, Vishal proclaimed his feelings to Lovekesh Kataria, related to Kritika. He had said that Kritika looked beautiful. Armaan confronted him in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode and slapped him.

More about Faisal Shaikh:

Faisal, rose to fame, reportedly after he posted some unique videos on Tik Tok. The internet sensation was seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. There were rumors doing roundabouts that Faisal would be sharing screenspace with Shah Rukh Khan.

He had addressed, the same while having a chat with Farah Khan, who as per a Times Now Digital report, will cast SRK, in her next movie. Farah smartly reverted to Faisu by saying that it is possible that you may be in the movie, who knows?