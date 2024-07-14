Bigg Boss OTT 3, July 14: Adnaan Shaikh on rivalry with Elvish Yadav and Lovekesh Kataria; 'Online gangster bante hai'

The first wildcard contestant of Bigg Boss OTT 3 is Team 07 fame Adnaan Shaikh. In tonight's episode (July 14, 2024), Anil Kapoor introduced Shaikh and was even impressed with his presence on the stage. Shaikh spoke at length about his beef with Lovekesh Kataria and Elvish Yadav and more.

On Kataria's game:

Adnaan Shaikh on his rivalry with Lovekesh Kataria and Elvish Yadav

Spilling the beans on his rivalry with Elvish Yadav and Lovekesh Kataria, Adnaan Shaikh said, "Woh aur uske teammates kaafi time se humlog ke upar videos banate aa rahe hai, roasting ke naam pe. Toh yeh cheez chalte aayi hai, unlog ke dil mey humlog ke liye kaafi grudges hai. Online camera ke saamne baithkar cool banneke chakkar mein wolog bahot zyada online gangster bante hai, apne aapko samjhte hai."

(He and his teammates have been making videos on us for a long time, in the name of roasting. This has been going on for a while, they have a lot of grudges against us. In an attempt to sound cool, in front of the camera, they portray themselves as online gangsters.)

Take a look at a recent promo from Bigg Boss OTT 3:

Adnaan Shaikh added, "Abhi iss time ek show pe hai, issliye bhi mai aaya hu ke jitni awaaz camera ke aage baith ke nikalti hai, kya woh saamne niklegi?"

(This time, he is on a show, and one of the reasons for me to come on the show is also to check if he can speak the same way he used to speak in the roast videos.)

Adnaan Shaikh on Lovekesh Kataria's game so far

Initially, Adnaan felt that Lovekesh Kataria was copying someone from the previous seasons, however, when he became friends with his (Adnaan's) close friend Vishal, he started to like him and his bond with Vishal. However, Lovekesh didn't take a stand for Vishal when he really should have.

Adnaan further said, "Jaha bhaichara word ko ache se define karna hai waha woh khara nahi utra (Where he had to prove his friendship, he couldn't do the same properly)."

In tonight's episode, Chandrika Dixit was evicted from the controversial house. Previously, Neeraj Goyat, Payal Malik, Poulomi Das and Munisha Khatwani also faced elimination.

