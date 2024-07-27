Bigg Boss OTT 3, July 27: Shivani Kumari and Vishal Pandey get evicted ahead of grand finale

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is approaching its finale. Today's (July 27) Weekend Ka Vaar, hosted by Anil Kapoor, was quite interesting. Besides the Fighter actor schooling contestants for their game and Janhvi Kapoor's special appearance, the show witnessed a double eviction. Shivani Kumari and Vishal Pandey got eliminated in the second last week. Anil stated their eviction was the last for this season.

Shivani Kumari and Vishal Pandey get evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 3 house

Tonight's episode began with Janhvi Kapoor gracing the show. In the latter segment of Bigg Boss OTT 3, the eviction decision left Shivani Kumari in tears. She got emotional, and the housemates bid her farewell. Her eviction was done according to the votes cast by the housemates.

Ranvir Shorey opened the ballot box and counted the votes. After the final counting, the Tiger 3 actor mentioned Shivani getting the highest number of votes, i.e., 4. Vishal Pandey and Lovekesh Kataria received 3 and 2 votes, respectively. As a result, Shivani had to walk out of the house ahead of the grand finale.

For the unversed, it was during a task that the housemates were asked to vote for the one out of Shivani Kumari, Vishal Pandey, and Lovekesh Kataria, whom they wanted to get evicted.

Vishal Pandey gets eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 3 house

After Shivani was evicted based on the housemates’ votes, Anil Kapoor announced another elimination depending on the audience's votes. Hence, Vishal Pandey got evicted and said goodbye to the show ahead of the grand finale. Reacting to the same, Lovekesh Kataria and Sana Makbul got emotional.

According to the announcement by Anil Kapoor, the grand finale for Bigg Boss OTT 3 will be held on August 2, 2024. This is the day the audience will have their winner of the current season of the OTT version of this controversial reality show.

Currently, the contestants locked inside the house are Ranvir Shorey, Lovekesh Kataria, Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik, Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan Rao, and Naezy. Besides Shivani Kumari and Vishal Pandey, so far, the contestants who have been evicted are Neeraj Goyat, Munisha Khatwani, Poulomi Das, Sana Sultan, Deepak Chaurasia, Payal Malik, Adnaan Shaikh, and Chandrika Dixit.

