Bigg Boss OTT 3 PROMO: Janhvi Kapoor asks name one 'gharwala' you won't meet outside, contestants react strongly

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is approaching its final week, and this Weekend Ka Vaar episode is set to determine the finalists. Adding to the excitement, Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor made an appearance on the show and questioned the contestants about which housemate they would prefer not to stay in touch with after the season ends. The responses from the housemates are sure to surprise you!

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Contestants reveal to Janhvi Kapoor who they do not want to meet after the show:

The video begins with Janhvi Kapoor, standing on the stage next to uncle Anil Kapoor and asking the contestants, "Mera sawal yeh hai ke kaun hai woh ek gharwala jissei aap bahar nikalne ke baad bilkul nai milna chahte?" It loosely translates to "(My question is: Who is the one housemate you do not want to meet after leaving the house?)" Naezy begins by answering, "Shivani ko mei andar hi etna jhel raha hu toh bahar kaise jheel paunga esko?" (I have tolerated Shivani enough inside the house, won't like to tolerate her outside the house as well). Ranvir Shorey then tells Sana Makbul, "Enki joh chah hoti hai unko feminism ki chaap lagake yeh bechna chahti hai." (She uses feminism to her benefit)

Take a look at Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants revealing to Janhvi Kapoor whom they don't want to meet after the show:

Further in the clip, Vishal Pandey says, "Bahar jake mujhe male sasuma ki zarorat nai hai" (I don't need a male mother-in-law outside the show), while Kritika says, "Yeh yaha tak hi theek hai bahar bilkul nai mile (I don't want to meet him outside)", to which Vishal affirms done. It does not end here as Armaan Malik slams Sana Makbul by saying, "Joh insaan vishwas todh sakta hai woh bahar kuch bhi kar sakta hai," (The person who can break your trust can do anything outside) to which she replies, "I don't hate him but I just don't like him."

More about Bigg Boss OTT 3 nominations:

Well, it will be interesting to see who among Lovekesh Kataria, Shivani Kumari, and Vishal Pandey gets evicted from the house. They reached the danger zone as they were nominated by Ranvir Shorey.

