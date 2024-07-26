Bigg Boss OTT 3 Finale: When is Anil Kapoor-hosted show concluding? Here's what we know

Controversies, dramas, physical altercations, and heated exchanges of words—Bigg Boss OTT 3 has witnessed it all. Contestants fighting over house duties or targeting others during the nomination task; the show has definitely kept the audience on the edge of their seats. However, the time is nearing when the Anil Kapoor-hosted show will get wrapped up and declare its winner.

For the last few weeks, this controversial reality show has left netizens divided. And now the Bigg Boss OTT 3 finale is another trending topic across all social media platforms. So, let us dive into the details of the grand finale!

When is the Bigg Boss OTT 3 finale happening?

In the last episode (July 25), Bigg Boss introduced a task for the nominated contestants of this week, i.e., Shivani Kumari, Lovekesh Kataria, and Vishal Pandey.

Announcing the same, the master of the glass-walled house stated, "Show ka second last hafta yaani ki finale week se sirf ek kadam peeche aur yahan tak pahunch kar bahar chale jaana yakeenan aap mein se kisi ko bhi gawara nahi hoga (The second last week of the show means just one step away from the final week. I'm sure that none of you would want to get evicted after reaching this point)."

Hence, it is quite clear that the Bigg Boss OTT 3 finale is happening next week, but the date isn't out yet. As of now, the finalists have not been confirmed. The current contestants to be seen are Vishal Pandey, Shivani Kumari, Sana Makbul, Kritika Malik, Armaan Malik, Sai Ketan Rao, Lovekesh Kataria, Naezy, and Ranvir Shorey.

Have a look at one of the promos here:

Major controversies of Bigg Boss OTT 3

As of now, the major controversies of Bigg Boss OTT 3 include the slap controversy involving Vishal Pandey and Armaan Malik, an alleged viral intimate clip of Kritika and Armaan, and a physical brawl between Lovekesh Kataria and Sai Ketan Rao.

Most recently, Kataria exposed Vishal Pandey's 'Bhagyashali Bhaiya' comment during a task. To this, Armaan stated that Pandey has always had bad intentions about girls.

