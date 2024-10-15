REPORT: Munawar Faruqui receives threats from Lawrence Bishnoi gang; Bigg Boss 17 winner’s security heightens

We were left in disbelief and sorrow after the unexpected death of Baba Siddique. Shockingly, recent reports indicate that Munawar Faruqui has allegedly received threats from a Lawrence Bishnoi-led criminal gang. According to the reports, the gang made attempts to target the stand-up comedian in New Delhi just last month. Well, the Bigg Boss 17 winner is now speculated to be on the hitlist of the Bishnoi gang, raising serious concerns for his safety.

Keeping in mind the incident and the threats the stand-up comedian has received from the criminal gang, the Mumbai Police have increased Munawar's security. As per the Times Of India, a senior Mumbai police officer confirmed that they have provided protection to him. Although the threats have not been officially linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, there is a chance that they might be associated with it.

In September, Munawar Faruqui was in Delhi and had plans to attend an event. But the standup comedian returned to Mumbai and was pulled out from the event after the Delhi Police Special Cell alerted the authorities about the possible attack. A few of the reports claim that a couple of gang members booked a room in the same hotel where Munawar was staying in Delhi in September.

The Bigg Boss 17 winner returned to Mumbai under police protection. After the Mumbai police were informed of the sinister plan, his security measures were heightened. Times of India further reports that the entire case showed up during an investigation related to the murder of Delhi businessman Nadir Shah.

The arrested shooter involved in the case disclosed that the gang had conducted surveillance at a Delhi hotel where Munawar was staying with plans to attack the comedian. Munawar was in Delhi to attend an event and meet fellow social media personality Elvish Yadav.

For the unversed, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the murder of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique.

