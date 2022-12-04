Bigg Buzz EXCLUSIVE: Pratik Sehajpal shares what he thinks about Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer

Bigg Boss 16 contestants are leaving no stone unturned to keep the audiences' hooked with their high-octane drama. To add more spice to this reality show, Voot introduced another weekly property titled 'Bigg Buzz.' The show showcases the Big Boss fan family (Kashmera Shah, Krushna Abhishek) interacting and playing games with the evicted and previous season's Bigg Boss contestants. This week’s special guest on Bigg Buzz was none other than ex-Bigg Boss contestant and runner-up Pratik Sehajpal.

While Pratik Sehajpal was one of the strongest contenders in the house he smartly analyzed each contestant’s game and strategies. While talking to the host, Krushna Abhishek, Pratik shared his opinions on the Bigg boss 16 contestants. Pratik said, "Shalin thinks that he's a casanova in the house, and becomes love astrologer in the house for every girl contestant and suggests them to stay away from their love partners in the house.

Pratik further added, "Also I feel Shalin should stop the acting classes. If people want to learn they will go to actual acting classes available outside same goes for Sumbul it's high time she stops acting and show her real self as she's part of a reality show, and somewhere that is the reason they are not able to connect with the audience. After having the leverage of getting advice from her father and Salman sir, Sumbul should focus on the show and avoid her obsession for Shalin".

About Bigg Buzz:

Bigg Buzz is hosted by actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah. Bigg Buzz started on October 9 on Voot and airs every Sunday on the digital platform.

Bigg Boss 16 update:

The evicted contestants of Bigg Boss 16 are Sreejita De, Manya Singh, Gori Nagori, and Gautam Singh Vig. As per the recent development, instead of Friday Saturday, the Weekend Ka Vaar will be held on Saturday and Sunday and will air at 9 pm instead of 9:30 pm.