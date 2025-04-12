Celebrity MasterChef winner Gaurav Khanna’s fans can't contain their excitement amid his victory; say ‘It feels special and so personal’

Celebrity MasterChef’s first season has ended but with a finale that was nothing short of a feast for the senses. From visually stunning dishes that looked almost too good to eat, to heartwarming moments that will stay with the audiences forever, the finale was a bang. However, the highlight is Gaurav Khanna's winning moment. As soon as he was announced the winner, fans couldn't contain their excitement and flooded X (formerly Twitter) with messages of love, pride, and excitement.

Several users on X reflected on ‘ziddi’ Gaurav Khanna’s inspiring journey on Celebrity MasterChef and how his journey was full of determination, focus, and relentless in his pursuit of excellence. A user wrote, “His win feels special and so personal! Congratulations #GauravKhanna, nobody deserved it better than you. The honesty, dedication and effort that you bring to everything you do doesn’t need validation — your results speak volumes. Super proud.”

Another user wrote, “Congrats to #GauravKhanna for winning celebrity master chef! You truly deserved it! The perseverance, the hard work, the zidd…it all paid off!! #GauravWinsCMC.”

A third user commented, “Thats to the winning journey of #GauravKhanna & his buffalo (bhains) who slipped into paani… He dint complain or stop. He made sure the bhains is washed, happy & had it's fun time in the pool... Then got it out like a hero!”

Someone else wrote, “Easy 2 say frm "Uneatable 2 Unbeatable" but only he knows how difficult it would have been especially from the confidence pov. It is just exceptional how he turned it all around and surprised everyone. So much to learn from this man really.”

One X user wrote, “We can't realise how difficult it has been for #Gauravkhanna to become a star without expressing emotions. He has makes us cry, causes us emotions as if our closed ones having outburst. Thank you @ranveerbrar , @SanjeevKapoor for the support.”

Another commented, “This man will never forget Farah maam ka tissue wala moment. From UNEATABLE to UNBEATABLE to UNSTOPPABLE, @iamgauravkhanna dil lelo yaar.”

A user chimed in, “If I remember correctly , somebody stupidly had said in an IV -“Mera koi bhi Fan nahi hai “ #Gauravkhanna Dekh lo ab, ab sambhalo apna fandom. Love the fact that Chef VikasKhanna mentioned something other than the obvious culinary talent.”

One wrote, “Absolutely thrilled that my prayers and manifestation for you worked, @iamgauravkhanna. Hearty congratulations once again! Day 184 of praying that henceforth too, whatever is best for you, happens. I love you so much #GauravKhanna.”

Another penned, “Congratulations #GauravKhanna what a journey!!! Action speaks louder than words n you proved it.”

A fan also wrote, “This man owns the humility copyrights. Always so proud of u. Khushi mein bhi hosh nahi khote ho. #GauravKhanna itna #ZiddiGaurav hai ki #ChefGaurav bana Phir #MasterChefGaurav, bt foot still firmly on groud.”

Meanwhile, Gaurav Khanna didn’t just win the trophy but also bagged a cash prize of Rs 20 lakh and a set of premium kitchen appliances. Nikki Tamboli was announced as the first runner-up, while Tejasswi Prakash secured the second runner-up position. Faisal Shaikh and Rajiv Adatia also competed in the finale.

