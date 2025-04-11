Celebrity MasterChef Finale: Did Gaurav Khanna REACT to allegations of copying Swiss Chef's dessert?

The first season of Celebrity MasterChef has come to an end with a grand finale filled with flavors, emotions, and memorable moments. Renowned chef Sanjeev Kapoor attended the finale, tasting the exquisite dishes the top five finalists prepared. Each contestant brought their best foot forward to the kitchen, but it was Gaurav Khanna who won the show. While presenting his final dish, he became emotional, hinting at past controversies, saying he had poured 'accusations and everything' onto the plate, a subtle nod to allegations of copying a Swiss chef's dessert.

During the Celebrity MasterChef finale, Gaurav Khanna got emotional while presenting his final dish. Everyone present there looked emotional as he broke down in tears as his family couldn't attend the finale.

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor offered heartfelt advice, saying, "Ab tak shayad emotions se bhag kar yahan tak pohche ho. Aaj se zindagi shuru karo, emotions se jud ke." All the judges then came and hugged him. (Until now, maybe you've reached here by running away from your emotions. From today, start life anew by embracing those emotions).

With tears in his eyes, Gaurav shared, "As an actor, mein aaj tak camera mein roya nai. Mera pehle reality show hai aur mein hamesha sochta tha ki reality show mein na kuch real nai hota. Par mein galat tha. Iss show mein sirf reality hi hai. Competitions, starting low, accusations, I've just put everything there. Sab meine plate mein daal diya. The last."

(As an actor, I've never cried on camera till today. This is my first reality show, and I used to think there's nothing real in reality shows. But I was wrong. This show is all about reality—competitions, starting from the bottom, accusations… I've put it all out there. I poured everything onto that plate. The last).

His final dish left all the judges thoroughly impressed, especially Chef Sanjeev Kapoor. The dessert was the highlight of the finale, not just for its taste but also for its beautiful presentation. It was simply unmissable.

Meanwhile, as Gaurav Khanna won the trophy, Nikki Tamboli was announced as the first runner-up, followed by Tejasswi Prakash as the second runner-up. Alongside them, Faisal Shaikh and Rajiv Adatia also made it to the finale.

