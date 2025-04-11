Celebrity Masterchef: Gaurav Khanna’s ‘family’ Hussain Kuwajerwala cheers him on; former recalls staying at his house during initial days

The highly-anticipated finale of Celebrity Masterchef is here and we can’t be more excited! After the beautiful two months of seeing our favorite celebrities cook, the show is coming to an end. All the five finalists- Tejasswi Prakash, Faisal Shaikh, Nikki Tamboli, Rajiv Adatia, and Gaurav Khanna are putting their best foot forward to win the show. Now, ahead of this, Gaurav’s friend Hussain Kuwajerwala graced the show to support him. The finalist called him his "family" as he recalled living at his house during initial days in Mumbai.

Just ahead of the finale episode, families of the finalists came to cheer and support them. However, no one from Gaurav Khanna’s family could visit. Well, the judges had planned a special surprise for him. Actor’s longtime friend and actor Hussain Kuwajerwala joined the MasterChef kitchen to cheer for him. Seeing him, the finalist couldn’t contain his excitement and gave him a tight hug.

He said, “Yeh meri toh apni family hai. Mein Mumbai jab aaya tha toh Hussain ke ghar pe hi rehta tha, khata tha. Mera initial phase jo tha bhaisaab ke saath tha.” (He's like my own family. When I came to Mumbai, I used to live and eat at Hussain's place. My initial phase in the city was spent with bhaisaab).

Gaurav further talked about the solid bond he shares with Hussain Kuwajerwala and revealed their connection that dates back to his early days in Mumbai. Their first meeting happened on the sets of Kumkum: Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan in 2002, where a storyline leap introduced Gaurav as the younger son of Hussain’s character and that he was chosen because he bore a resemblance to him.

Reflecting on the early days, the Anupamaa actor admitted that he not only lived at Hussain’s home but also learned acting from him. He shared that Hussain even attended Gaurav’s wedding to Akanksha in Kanpur.

Meanwhile, Hussain Kuwajerwala called Gaurav "someone with an innate competitive spirit". With a touch of humor, he noted that since he once lived under his roof, now he should come to his home and cook for him.

Meanwhile, the Celebrity MasterChef India grand finale is scheduled to take place today (April 11, 2025) at 8:00 PM on Sony Entertainment Television. You can also watch it on SonyLIV.

