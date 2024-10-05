Celebs who found life partners in Bigg Boss house: Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash, Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary and more

Bigg Boss 18 is inching closer day by day towards its premiere episode. Will the Salman Khan-hosted show be as high on drama as usual? Well, fans of the show know that fights and war of words are common in the house; however, every season has seen romance blooming, and many contestants have found their 'Sachi mohabbat.' Here, take a look at celebrity couples who have found their life partner on the sets of the controversial reality show.

1) Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra



Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash met in the Bigg Boss 15 house and fell head-over-heels in love with one another. Fans fondly call them as TejRan. Karan, according to a Times Now Digital report, revealed that he did not have any intention of falling in love on the sets of the show. He was out of a breakup with Anusha Dandekar.

However, as BB 15 progressed, the feelings of Tejasswi and Karan grew and they were seen engaging in late-night romances, sharing personal secrets and more. It has been years since the duo fell in love and to date, their mushy romance does not seem to end. All credit to Bigg Boss 15.

2) Jasmin Bhasin-Aly Goni

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have known each other since Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9 took place. They were besties at that time. However, it was in the Bigg Boss 14 home that the duo found love. Fans of Jasly just want them to get married soon. After the show, the pair was spotted meeting each other's families on multiple occasions.

3) Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary



Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary, who are expecting their first baby, met on the sets of Bigg Boss 9 house. They hit it off as friends, although later they fell head-over-heels in love with one another. Prince had also proposed to Yuvika with a heart-shaped chappati.

4) Kishwer Merchantt-Suyyash Rai



Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai first met in the house of Bigg Boss 9. They are one of the most romantic pairs in the TV world. It was in 2011 when they dated and in 2016 they married. Their baby boy Nirvair was born on August 27, 2021.

5) Monalisa-Vikrant Singh Rajpoot



Monalisa had taken part in Bigg Boss 10 and it was on the sets of the show that she met her then boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. They had exchanged vows in front of the TV on the sets of the controversial reality show.