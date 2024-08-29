Tejasswi Prakash's 2024 Net Worth: From owning luxurious properties in Dubai and Goa to swanky cars; All you need to know about her journey to earning a fortune

Tejasswi Prakash, a well-known name in the Indian television industry, proved that hard work surely pays off. TV actor Tejasswi Prakash's journey from small screens to being the face of many hit shows, and winning the controversial Bigg Boss 15 has not only earned her a massive fan following but also significant financial gains.

Tejasswi Prakash began her journey with small roles in shows like 2612, and Sanskaar- Dharohar Apnon Ki, and is now one of the deserving winners of Bigg Boss 15. She has been making headlines for her achievements, and established a flourishing career, leading her to become one of the highest-earning actresses in the TV industry. See Tejasswi Prakash’s net worth details below.

Tejasswi Prakash’s Net Worth

Tejasswi Prakash’s net worth is approximately around 25 crores, making her one of the highest-earning television actresses. Her various television, winning prices, ramp walks, and brand endorsements have significantly contributed a lot to her growing net worth. Let’s break down her earnings.

Tejasswi Prakash in Swaragini

Tejasswi began her acting career in 2012, but she received recognition for her role as Ragini in the popular show- Swaragini, where she was seen with Helly Shah. In this show, Ragini’s journey from planning to separate Lakshya from Swara to happily married to Lakshya highlighted Tejasswi and took her career to new heights. As per reports, in Swaragini, Tejasswi was paid Rs 25,000 per episode, which marked her great beginning in the television industry.

Tejasswi Prakash’s Participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10

To challenge her inside fears, Tejasswi participated in the popular stunt-based show–Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10, where she left everyone shocked with her strong performances, and determination to never give up. During her journey in Khatron Ke Khiladi, Tejasswi charged Rs 1.5 lakhs per episode, earning a massive income. Sadly, due to her serious eye injury, she had to leave the show mid-way. Her performance in the show received massive acclaim and appreciation.

Tejasswi Prakash’s turning point with Bigg Boss 15

After doing daily soap operas like Karn Sangini, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka- Tejasswi participated in one of the popular reality TV shows- Bigg Boss. According to reports, Tejasswi was paid Rs 10 lakh per week, which was overall 1.7 crore for the entire journey. With her strong personality and caliber, Tejasswi won the audience’s hearts and emerged as a winner, winning 40 lakhs as prize money. So, it can be said that in her whole journey with Bigg Boss, Tejasswi earned Rs 2.1 crore, marking a pivotal moment in her career.

Tejasswi Prakash as lead in Naagin 6

It’s no surprise that Tejasswi Prakash’s career rose to height when she bagged the lead role in one of the popular supernatural series–Naagin 6. Naagin 6 is one of the most-loved, and popular shows, and playing the lead role is proof of Tejasswi’s growing popularity. As per reports, it was said that initially during Naagin 6, the actress was earning Rs 2 lakh per episode, but due to increasing popularity, and massive success, there was a rise in Tejasswi’s charge.

Her daily fees rose to Rs 6 lakhs per episode, and over the show, Tejasswi had already earned Rs 4.5 to 5 crore. Her role as Pratha and Prarthna made her one of the prominent figures in the television industry.

Tejasswi Prakash’s luxurious car

After a massive success in Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi fulfilled her dream of buying her car. The actress bought a brand new Audi Q7 that is priced at approximately Rs 90 lakhs- 1 Crore. She went with her beau Karan Kundrra to buy the car and even shared her excitement on social media. This luxurious car is an addition to Tejasswi’s premium investment, symbolizing the remarkable progress.

Tejasswi Prakash’s properties

Apart from lavish cars, Tejasswi also owns luxurious properties in Dubai and Goa. Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been inseparable since Bigg Boss, and are now planning their future together. The duo have bought a luxurious residence in Jumeirah, Dubai. The price of their home is reportedly Rs 2 crore, representing their milestone in personal, and professional growth.

Not only in Dubai, Karan Kundrra shared a story congratulating Tejasswi on buying a new home in Goa. Tejasswi’s growing properties and luxurious items prove the massive growth in her career, becoming one of the highest-earned actresses in the television industry.

Tejasswi Prakash’s Ramp walks and Brand endorsements

In addition to her television shows, Tejasswi Prakash also ramp walks for many brands for which she charges Rs 1 crore. While accurate charges are difficult to report, Tejasswi’s fashion shows, and her social media brand endorsements, increase her source of income, and bring massive changes in her net worth.

Tejasswi is immensely loved by her fans, and it is evident in the comments they leave on her social media posts. With her successful career journey, we can say that the actress is not only leaving a lasting impression but is also earning some serious cash.

