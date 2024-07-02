Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Samridhii Shukla's SHOCKING reaction when she got to know about cast change

In a revealing interview with Directors Kut Productions, Samridhii Shukla opened up about her initial apprehension towards the changing star cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She admitted feeling uncertain and lacked excitement upon hearing the news, wondering about her rapport with the new cast.

Samridhii's candid disclosure sheds light on the challenges actors face with cast changes in long-running shows, highlighting the importance of camaraderie and adaptation in maintaining on-screen chemistry and audience engagement.

Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani’s reaction to Samridhii Shukla’s answer

In the rapid-fire segment of their interview, Samridhii Shukla faced a pointed question about her reaction to the cast changes in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Amidst the playful banter, Rohit eagerly anticipated her response, expecting enthusiasm. However, Samridhii surprised them all by admitting she wasn't initially excited about the new cast.

She fondly recalled her bond with Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe, who portrayed Armaan and Ruhi, respectively, and expressed reservations about starting anew with Rohit and Garvita.

Her candid admission left Rohit and Garvita momentarily taken aback. Garvita lightened the mood by suggesting that Samridhii's statement should be the highlight of their interview promo. Rohit, curious, asked Samridhii how she felt about the current cast.

Without missing a beat, Samridhii responded with humor, stating she has grown comfortable with Rohit and Garvita, dispelling any initial hesitations with her characteristic wit and camaraderie. Her candidness added a touch of light-heartedness to the interview, showcasing the genuine camaraderie among the actors.

Is Rohit team Abhira or team Ruhi ?

In a lighthearted moment during the interview, the question posed to Rohit Purohit sparked playful banter among the trio. Garvita, anticipating Rohit's response, mischievously suggested he might choose 'Team Dadisa' instead of 'Team Abhira' or 'Team Ruhi'.

However, Rohit's quick and surprising answer caught everyone off guard—he confidently declared himself to be 'Team Abhira'. His reasoning? He shared that he enjoys shooting more scenes with Samridhii, who plays Abhira, making his choice clear.

This revelation prompted laughter from both Garvita and Rohit, with Garvita jokingly questioning why Rohit was holding her hand. In response, Rohit humorously explained that he was offering her consolation, leading to more laughter between the two.

The candid and light-hearted exchange showcased their camaraderie and added a playful touch to the interview, keeping the atmosphere lively and entertaining for viewers.

YRKKH stars spill beans; Says Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi are their favorites

In the interview conducted by Directors Kut Production, the cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, including Rohit Purohit, Garvita Sadhwani, and Samridhii Shukla, engaged in an interesting rapid-fire round where they made a few exciting revelations. During this segment, they shared insights into their favorite actors from the show's previous cast.

Garvita and Rohit enthusiastically named Mohsin Khan as their top choice, emphasizing his impact on the show. In contrast, Samridhii Shukla expressed her admiration for Shivangi Joshi, citing Joshi's stellar performances and significant contributions to the series.

This candid exchange provided fans with a deeper appreciation of the actors' personal connections and their respect for their former co-stars.

