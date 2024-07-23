Choti Sarrdaarni actor Mahir Pandhi attacked by 'random goons' in Mumbai; Read SHOCKING Details

Mahir Pandhi who is best known for his TV serial Vanshaj had to face a horrendous ordeal in Mumbai recently. The TV actor was randomly attacked by goons who had tried to hurt as well as rob him.

Pandhi revealed that the incident was a deliberate attempt to cause harm to him and steal his belongings The attack had taken place when the actor was out and so he was not harmed but has been shaken by the episode.

Mahir Pandhi posts clips of his damaged car:

Mahir Pandhi had taken to his Instagram story to post shocking clippings of his damaged car which looked absolutely dreadful. As seen in the snippet, his rearview mirror is damaged. He had also posted a subsequent video where his entire car window was seen broken into pieces. The actor was also seen questioning if Mumbai was a safe city.

Take a look at Mahir Pandhi's shattered car window:

The incident reportedly took place on Monday. Mahir had written in the video, "So today I was attacked by two random goons in broad daylight. They tried to break the windows (almost managed to) and broke the side mirrors." He also added further, "No, this wasn't road rage as nothing of that sort happened. This was a genuine attempt to vandalise and maybe more or attempted robbery."

He also mentioned in his post that the Mumbai Police was helping him, but questioned the safety in the city.

Advertisement

More about Mahir Pandhi's car:

As per a report from Free Press Journal, Mahir bought his new car in March 2024. He also shared a video on his social media account, proudly displaying his new Mahindra Scorpio and taking his mom for a ride.

He also mentioned in his caption how the hard work pays off and it is all worth it when he sees his mother happy. Well, the actor had worked pretty hard to buy this car and his fans have been worried related to his safety, after the robbery incident.

Mahir Pandhi's work front:

Mahir has played many roles on the small screen where he has shown his talent and uniqueness as a versatile actor. He got a lot of fame for playing Vanshaj which was a complex role. He even got a lot of appreciation for Choti Sarrdaarni.