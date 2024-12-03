Comedian Sunil Pal goes missing after performing at a show outside Mumbai; wife files complaint: REPORT

Sunil Pal is a popular Indian comedian who has been making the audience laugh through his stand-up shows and funny characters in movies. He recently went outside of Mumbai to perform at one of his shows. But his family started panicking when he didn’t return after several hours. Soon after, his wife Sarita Pal filed a missing person complaint at Santacruz Police Station on Tuesday.

Reports indicate that the comedian has also not responded to the multiple calls made to his phone number by his wife. His phone was earlier unreachable, and later, it got switched off. It was also unearthed that Sunil has told his wife Sarita Pal that he will return on Tuesday, December 3, soon after wrapping the event. The Mumbai Police has now launched an investigation.

The comedian, who appeared in movies like Phir Hera Pheri, Apna Sapna Money Money, Bombay to Goa, Kick, and more is an active social media user. A couple of hours ago, when he was heading to an unknown location to perform, he posted a video on his Instagram account.

In the video, he can be seen enjoying a boat ride with a couple of men. Sunil looked pretty healthy and happy while making the clip. He also wore a life jacket as they jetted off to the spot. He also showcased to his fans the view from his speedboat on a bright sunny morning without informing his followers about the location. He captioned the clip, ‘Nadiya Ke Paar’ adding that he was headed to a fun comedy event.

Take a look:

While the police are looking into the matter, it’s noteworthy that neither Pal's family nor the investigative team has officially released any statement about the same. For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

