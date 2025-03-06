Crime Patrol OTT Release Date: When and where to watch Anup Soni’s show based on true events?

After CID on the OTT platform, another old show is returning to the most popular OTT platform. Netflix is expanding its crime-based content with Crime Patrol, one of India’s longest-running true-crime anthology series. The show first aired in 2003, has remained popular due to its gripping storytelling and focus on real-life crime awareness. Hosted by Anup Soni, the series presents dramatized recreations of actual criminal cases, educating viewers on crime prevention.

When and where to watch Crime Patrol?

Crime Patrol will be available for streaming on Netflix from March 17, 2025. Previously, the show was available on SonyLIV, where it built a dedicated audience. With its arrival on Netflix, Crime Patrol is set to reach an even larger viewership, making it easily accessible to crime thriller enthusiasts.

Advertisement

Check out one of the episodes of Crime Patrol below:

Plot of Crime Patrol

The series offers a detailed look at real-life criminal cases, covering serious offenses like kidnapping, murder, and fraud. Through dramatized reconstructions, Crime Patrol aims to educate viewers on crime patterns and preventive measures. Host Anup Soni provides insights into each case, helping audiences understand the circumstances behind criminal activities and the role of law enforcement in solving them.

Cast and crew of Crime Patrol

Anup Soni is the most recognized host of Crime Patrol. However, the series has also been presented by other notable personalities, including Diwakar Pundir, Shakti Anand, Sakshi Tanwar, Sanjeev Tyagi, Nissar Khan, Manish Raj Sharma, Sonali Kulkarni, Divyanka Tripathi, Ashutosh Rana, Renuka Shahane, and Nakuul Mehta. Throughout the episodes, many popular as well as lesser-known faces make appearances.

Advertisement

The first episode of Crime Patrol aired in 2003, and the show went on air for 8 seasons, with more than 2000 episodes.

The show was originally developed by Subramanian S. Iyer for Sony Entertainment Television. It was produced by Cinevistaas Limited and later by Optimystix Entertainment. The series remains a crucial watch for those interested in true crime and real-life legal proceedings, and with Netflix, many viewers can rewatch it.