Crime Patrol returns with new season: Anup Soni back to unravel 26 chilling murder mysteries; WATCH teaser

One of the most iconic crime shows of Indian television, Crime Patrol, is returning to screens again. This time, with a brand-new season on Sony Entertainment Television. Known for its gripping real-life-inspired cases, the upcoming season will explore 26 of the most complex and captivating murder mysteries, keeping audiences on the edge.

The much-anticipated return of Crime Patrol also marks the comeback of Anup Soni as the host. His powerful narration keeps the viewers hooked to the show, and he will once again guide viewers through each intense case, uncovering shocking truths and revealing the real culprits behind these chilling crimes. On March 11, the makers dropped the first teaser on social media.

Watch the Crime Patrol tease below:

The new season will present intricate investigations with multiple twists and turns, leaving viewers constantly guessing about the upcoming twist. Each episode will unravel a complex murder mystery, bringing audiences closer to the harsh realities of crime and justice.

Sharing his excitement about returning as the host, Anup Soni said, “Crime Patrol has been a favorite among viewers for its engaging storytelling. The latest season promises to intensify the suspense as it delves into some of the most baffling murder cases. I am thrilled to be back as the host, guiding the audience through these gripping investigations. The promo has already generated buzz, and I am sure viewers will be hooked.”

With its compelling storytelling and real-life crime inspirations, the upcoming season of Crime Patrol is set to captivate audiences once again. The show’s revival promises to be a thrilling watch as it sheds light on the complexities of criminal investigations and the pursuit of justice.

The date of the launch of the new season has not been announced yet. The promo is uploaded with the caption, “26 Murder Mysteries, 26 Naye Cases, 26 Naye episodes. Crime Patrol jald hi sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par aur Sony LIV par.”

The first episode of Crime Patrol aired in 2003, and the show aired for 8 seasons, with over 2000 episodes. The show will now be available on the popular OTT platform Netflix.