Bilal Abbas Khan and Sarah Khan's popular series Abdullahpur Ka Devdas returns as a movie; WATCH trailer

One of Zindagi’s most loved shows, Abdullahpur Ka Devdas, is making a grand return, but this time as a movie. The series, which won hearts with its gripping storyline and stellar performances, is now being reimagined for the big screen. Fans who adored the show are eagerly waiting to relive the magic in a brand-new format.

The much-anticipated film adaptation is set to be released on March 14 at 9 PM IST on Zee Zindagi. The makers recently dropped the trailer on YouTube on March 10, and while many fans are thrilled, some expressed that they were hoping for a second season instead of a movie. However, excitement remains high as audiences gear up to watch the beloved characters in a fresh retelling of the story.

Check out the movie trailer below:

The film continues to feature the show's original stellar cast, including Bilal Abbas Khan, Raza Talish, and Sarah Khan in leading roles. Savera Nadeem, Anoushay Abbasi, and Noman Ijaz also play pivotal roles. The movie is directed by Anjum Shahzad, written by Shahid Dogar, and produced by Shailja Kejriwal.

The film's soundtrack has already caught attention with tracks like Biba Sada Dil Morr De by Zain Ali, Zuhaib Ali, Sami Khan, and Iqra Manzoor, with lyrics recreated by Sami Khan, and Oh Sahib by Adnan Dhool, Zain & Zohaib, with lyrics penned by Asim Raza.

Set in a small town, Abdullahpur Ka Devdas is a coming-of-age tale that follows Fakhar (Bilal Abbas Khan) and Kashif (Raza Talish), two best friends who unknowingly fall in love with the same woman, Gulbano (Sarah Khan). The heartfelt story of love, friendship, and fate resonated deeply with audiences when it first aired as a 13-episode series, making it one of Zindagi’s standout productions.

With its emotional depth, powerful performances, and engaging storytelling, Abdullahpur Ka Devdas: The Movie is expected to bring back nostalgia while offering a fresh cinematic experience. As fans count down the days, all eyes are now on March 14 for the much-awaited release.