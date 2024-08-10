Dalljiet Kaur on first husband Shalin Bhanot: ‘Don’t think he is interested to know what must have happened with his son’

Dalljiet Kaur continues to remain in the limelight owing to her ugly spat with her estranged husband Nikhil Patel. The actress who recently filed an FIR against Patel caught the attention of the netizens due to her recent interaction with them. She revealed that her first husband Shalin Bhanot is not in touch with her and hasn’t asked her about their son Jaydon.

In one of her latest posts, where Dalljiet Kaur revealed the meaning of the matching tattoo she shares with Nikhil Patel, a few netizens tried to show her support and shared advice. A few even advised her to return to her first husband Shalin Bhanot. The actress replied to almost all the comments and in the latter’s post, she revealed that Shalin Bhanot is not in touch with her.

In Kaur’s words, “He has not messaged or reached out. I don’t think he is interested to know what must have happened with his son. He must be too busy.”

In another comment, the Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actress clarified that she has no interest in going back to anyone. In both of her marriages, she took a stand because doing so was the only way out for her to live peacefully with her son. Talking about her equation with Shalin, she wrote, “He is the one who claimed we were best friends. It is amazing how my best friend never reached out to know if his son was doing ok. Not that I need him to do anything for him.”

She further continued writing, “Also I am the one who convinced him to do Bigg Boss. So I am and always be happy with his success. But as the mother of his child, I will always have an equation with him that I am not answerable to anyone for.”

For the unversed, Dalljiet Kaur and Shalin Bhanot got married in 2009 but parted ways in 2015. She accused him of domestic violence. They have a son, Jaydon.

In 2023, Kaur had a dreamy marriage with businessman Nikhil Patel, but their marriage soon hit rock bottom, and the actress returned to India. Currently, the two are engaged in a legal battle.