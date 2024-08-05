Shalin Bhanot shares his excitement about meeting Madhuri Dixit in the USA; says, 'Main behosh na...'

Shalin Bhanot is on cloud nine as he is all ready to jet off to America. The reason is that he is going to host Madhuri Dixit's US tour concert. When a pap asked him if he thought of meeting her on a one-on-one basis, his response was relatable. Read below to know what he said.

Shalin Bhanot was spotted at the airport looking dapper in a grey shirt with black sleeves, and pants. When a pap asked him, "Kuch socha hai? Madhuri ji se miloge? Socha hai kya kaisa kuch? (Have you thought about it? Will you meet Madhuri? Have you thought about what it will be like?)''

Shalin replied by saying, "Mei apni dhadkane bachake rakhu. Madhuri ma'am se milne wala hu. Bahut zyada excited hu. Unka show host karne ke liye bahut zyada excited hu. Aur bhagwan kare show bahut acha jaye aur Madhuri ma'am ko dekhkar mei behosh na hoh jau. Yahi umeed hai."

Translation- "(I'm saving my excitement. I'm going to meet Madhuri ma'am. I'm really excited. I'm very excited to host her show. I hope the show goes really well and that I don't faint when I see Madhuri ma'am. That's my hope.)"



The Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 star had told the paps at the start that he was heading to America when they asked him where he was going. Shalin also spoke about Madhuri's US tour and said, "Haa Madhuri ma'am ka tour hai aur US mei hai, kaafi share shehro mei hai. New York, New Jersey, Atlanta mei hai. (Yes, Madhuri ma'am's tour is in the US, and it's in quite a few cities. It's in New York, New Jersey, and Atlanta.)"

The video ended with Paps telling Bhanot that he is all set to set the stage on fire in the USA. He went towards the departure gate and told the paps, "Flight hai late hoh jaega (Flight is there, will get late.)" A report by Business Standard states that Madhuri will be doing her USA tour from August 8 to August 11, 2024, which is reportedly titled The Forever Queen of Bollywood - Madhuri Dixit. The actress will be visiting New York, Dallas, New Jersey, and Atlanta.

