Dalljiet Kaur is taking time to heal while dealing with the ongoing legal dispute with her estranged husband, Nikhil Patel. The actress has been embroiled in a legal battle with her estranged husband Nikhil Patel for the past few months. She recently criticized Safeena Nazar, the rumored girlfriend of her estranged husband Nikhil Patel during Instagram Live.

Dalljiet recently launched her own YouTube channel and went live on Instagram to connect with her followers. During the interaction, she criticized the rumored girlfriend of her estranged husband, Nikhil Patel, according to a media report by the Free Press Journal.

During her Instagram Live, the actress responded to a fan's question by saying she had two concerns. First, if he was already content with his current life, why did he marry her? She wondered if he would have received the same level of publicity otherwise.

Dalljiet expressed her belief that while a woman is often blamed for ruining another woman's life, she does hold Safeena partially responsible for the dissolution of her marriage. She said that when there are issues between a husband and wife, they might speak ill of each other, but it is morally wrong for a third person to fill that void.

She further criticized Nikhil's rumored girlfriend for being married herself and still contributing to the end of her (Dalljiet's) marriage, saying, “Aap khud shadi shuda ho, pati hai, 2 bachhe hai aur kisi aur ke pati ka void fill kar rahe ho? Why? I will have this question in my heart all my life. I do not think that she needed to do whatever she is doing. Kya pata, hoga unka koi reason shayad.''

“(You’re married with a husband and two kids, and yet you’re involved with someone else’s husband? Why? This question will stay with me forever. I don’t think she needed to do what she did. Maybe she had her reasons.)”

When asked if she had confronted Safeena, Dalljiet said she had not and was unsure what she would say. She emphasized that, as a 30-year-old mother of two, she finds the situation disappointing but will not let it make her cry.

For those unaware, Dalljiet’s estranged husband Nikhil Patel was recently seen in Mumbai with his rumored girlfriend, Safeena Nazar. Dalljiet and Nikhil were married last year in Mumbai. Earlier this year, the actress returned to Mumbai with their son, Jaydon.

