Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh maternity shoot: Rubina Dilaik, Gauahar Khan, Disha Parmar and others have THIS reaction

Everything else faded after Deepika Padukone's stunning maternity shoot pictures made their way to our feeds. As she and Ranveer Singh are all set to embrace parenthood soon, the snapshots were worth the wait. While the pictures have already gone viral, television celebrities have also showered love in the comments section. The post got a whole lot of love from actors like Disha Parmar, Rubina Dilaik, and many more.

In the oh-so-stunning pictures, Deepika Padukone flaunted her baby bump and radiated pregnancy glow. It took only a moment for the comment section to flood with cute reactions. Rubina Dilaik wrote, "Bless you and the little one." Mouni Roy dropped a one-word reaction, 'LOVE.' Further, Adrija Roy, who is currently seen playing the lead role in Kundali Bhagya, made the sweetest comment. She posted tons of red heart emojis, and we can totally relate to her emotions!

The former Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 contestant Dhanashree Verma extended love and blessings to the parents-to-be couple. Arjun Bijlani commented with evil eye emoticons, apparently extending the best wishes to Deepika and Ranveer. Gauahar Khan, who won Bigg Boss 7, wrote, "God bless." Furthermore, Anita Hassanandani, Disha Parmar, Ridhima Pandit, Orry, and Ekta Kapoor also reacted to the Padmaavat stars' maternity shoot.

Take a look at the reactions here:

DeepVeer's pictures scream love and companionship. Although the pictures are grayscale, one cannot explain how many more colors will be added to their lives once the couple turns parents. The Kalki 2898 AD actress showcased her baby bump in a knitted cardigan, black blazer, and sheer dresses. In the caption, Deepika simply used the evil-eye amulet, a heart, and an infinity emoji.

Advertisement

Deepika and Ranveer have already mentioned that the baby is due in September. On February 29, the star couple took to their social media handle and announced that they were expecting their first child.'

For the uninitiated, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani opposite Alia Bhatt.

ALSO READ: PIC: Rupali Ganguly gets injured amid current developments around Anupamaa; fans wish her speedy recovery