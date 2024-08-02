Bigg Boss 14's Rahul Vaidya buys swanky SUV worth crores; Disha Parmar congratulates hubby and shares PIC

Rahul Vaidya, a renowned singer and television personality has made a luxurious purchase recently. He bought a brand new swanky car. Vaidya’s wife, Disha Parmar, who is his biggest supporter took to social media to share a picture of the singer with his latest acquisition. Read on to know more about the vehicle and its price.

On August 2, Disha Parmar took to her official Instagram handle and uploaded a picture of Rahul Vaidya posing with his prized possession. The excitement is visible on his face as he looks at the vehicle with a smile on his face. Sharing the candid moment, Disha Parmar wrote in the caption, “Congratulations Baby! Soo soo proud of you!”

In the next photo, Disha joins the frame as she stands with her husband and poses next to the vehicle. It indeed is a moment of joy for the family to buy a luxury car.

Talking about the vehicle, it’s a Range Rover in black. The automobile brand is known for its luxury SUVs, ranges anywhere between Rs 70 lakhs to Rs 5 crores in India.

Rahul Vaidya has a passion for luxury cars and reportedly, he already owns a Mercedes, Range Rover, and Audi. This latest purchase is another feather to his cap.

Talking about Rahul Vaidya’s career, currently he is seen in the cooking-comedy show, Laughter Chefs. The singer is partnered with Aly Goni and the show also features other famous faces from the industry, Karan Kundrra, Krushna Abhishek, Arjun Bijlani, and Ankita Lokhande, among others. Hosted by Bharti Singh, one of the top-ranked TV shows features Celebrity Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi as the judge. Besides this, he continues releasing his songs and performing lives, and the latest song to be released is Aadmi Hain C.

On the other hand, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar got married on July 16, 2021. Recently, the couple celebrated their 3rd anniversary. In September 2023, their family became complete when their daughter Navya was born. Disha Parmar is currently on a break from television to enjoy motherhood.

