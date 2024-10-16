Did Bigg Boss Marathi 5’s Nikki Tamboli confess to being in love with Arbaz Patel? ‘Pyaar hai toh hai’

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5 made headlines for its intense drama, but one of the season's highlights was Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel’s romance. While viewers initially labeled their relationship as fake and expected them to go separate ways after the show, the couple has proved them wrong. Now, to the delight of their fans, Nikki Tamboli has confessed to being in love with Arbaz Patel.

In a recent interview, Nikki Tamboli shared that while she is still unsure about where their relationship is headed, it's clear that they are more than just friends. As the Bigg Boss Marathi 5 finalist explained, "I won't deny that we are more than friends; we are. But abhi bhi hum ek dusre ko samajh ke le rahe hai, samjh rahe hai, ek dusre ki life ko dekh rahe hai ke bahar kiski zindagi kaisi hai, kaise sab kuch karna hai" (we are still getting to know each other, understanding each other, and seeing what our lives are like outside, and how everything should be managed).

She added, "So let me tell you, it is not official, but I won't deny or accept a few things. For example, yes, I like him, pyaar hai toh hai" (if there is love, there is). "Ab wo kaisa hai, dosti wala hai, I do not know. I am still understanding him because he is a very nice guy" (What kind of love it is, whether it's more like friendship, I don't know yet).

Advertisement

Check out Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel's post below:

Talking about her stint in Bigg Boss Marathi 5, she was one of the top three finalists along with Abhijeet Sawant and Suraj Chavan. Despite being one of the strongest contenders of the season, Tamboli couldn’t lift the trophy and Chavan emerged as the winner.

Regarding Arbaz Patel and Nikki Tamboli’s relationship, the two grew close from the beginning of the show, often standing up for each other. However, Patel's then-girlfriend, Leeza Bindra, strongly reacted to their closeness. Initially, she announced she would break up with Patel but later issued a statement on social media, clarifying that her relationship with him was strong and not easily broken.

Nikki was heartbroken when she came to know about their relationship. After coming out of the house, the two have been seen hanging out together on several occasions.

ALSO READ: Arbaz Patel and Nikki Tamboli share FIRST mushy PIC after Bigg Boss Marathi 5; fans call them 'power couple'