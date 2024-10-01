Bigg Boss Marathi 5 PROMO: Nikki Tamboli gets emotional seeing her journey video; WATCH

Bigg Boss Marathi 5 is currently in the last leg of the competition. The show will soon get its winner and fans and close ones of the celebrity participants have pulled up their socks to vote for their favorite contestant. In the upcoming episodes, the finalists of the show will get to witness their journey videos. As per the new promo of the show, Nikki Tamboli got emotional watching her journey video.

In the promo, Shiv Thakare is also seen conducting the culmination of the show's last week. He can be seen posing for the shutterbugs. All the finalists will be seen posing for paparazzi before watching their journey. The first two contestants to watch their journey videos were Nikki Tamboli and Varsha Usgaonkar. As Nikki posed for her picutures, she was greeted by the fans before the videos were played. After watching her roller-coaster ride in the show from day 1, Tamboli had tears in her eyes. Hearing appreciation from Bigg Boss and cheers from fans, Nikki got emotional.

Take a look at the recent promo of Bigg Boss Marathi 5 here:

Apart from Nikki, Varsha Usgaonkar can also be seen reacting to her journey video and stated that she felt elated seeing her journey as a video.

Nikki Tamboli became the first finalist of Bigg Boss Marathi 5 as she won a task.

Talking about the Ticket to Finale task, the contestant with the most number of mutual fund coins to secure his or her place in the finale. So Nikki Tamboli collected 300 coins and hence became the first finalist of Big Boss Marathi 5.

Bigg Boss organized another task for the other housemates, and that challenge was won by Suraj. He performed better than the other contestants but could not win against Nikki.

Apart from Nikki Tamboli, other finalists of the show are Janhvi Killekar, Varsha Usgaonkar, Suraj Chavan, Abhijeet Sawant, and Ankita Walawalkar. One among these contestants might get eliminated with a mid-week eviction twist.

