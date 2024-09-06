Top 5 TV shows to watch out for in September 2024

Great news for all TV lovers! A variety of shows, including Vasudha, Jagriti: Ek Nayi Subah, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Durga, and Suman Indori, are set to air starting in September 2024. Indeed, folks, it’s time to get excited about the classiest shows lined up for September.

Each of these shows promises to entertain you to the fullest. If you’re a hardcore TV content lover, here’s the watchlist that will help you make the most of your viewing experience. Read on to learn about the top popular TV shows slated for a September release.

Vasudha

Zee TV is all set to launch a new show titled Vasudha, which will premiere on September 16th at 10:30 PM. The narrative revolves around two women from different backgrounds with contrasting personalities.

Nausheen Ali Sardar plays the role of Chandrika Singh Chauhan, a powerful and disciplined businesswoman in Udaipur who upholds high standards. Her domineering personality makes her a strong and formidable character.

On the flip side, Priya Thakur portrays the central character, Vasudha, a carefree young woman who has little understanding of urban life and tends to trust others easily. Vasudha’s desire to gain Chandrika's approval often leads to chaos between the two women.

Abhishek Sharma will play the role of Devansh Singh Chauhan, Chandrika's son, who embodies both empathy and discipline. The show aims to explore how these two women influence each other’s lives.

The narrative promises to be both enticing and unique.

Jagriti: Ek Nayi Subah

Aarya Babbar is set to make his comeback on TV after 8 years with Jagriti: Ek Nayi Subah. The show is scheduled to air on Zee TV starting September 16th at 8:30 PM. Babbar will take on the role of the antagonist, Kalikant Thakur.

Kalikant Thakur is depicted as the richest and most powerful man in the village. He bribes the police and forest officials to run his illegal business operations. Babbar's character is portrayed as a misogynistic man with a patriarchal mindset, who mistreats the Chitta clan.

A sneak peek into the first promo of the show reveals a newborn child's tiny fingers being pressed onto a pad with blue ink. The fingerprints are then recorded officially, branding the child as a criminal before they even understand the concept. The future of every child born in the Chitta community is sealed with the stamp of a criminal.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

Popular, iconic singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa will be back with a new season, starting from September 14 only on Zee TV every Sat-Sun at 9 PM. This season looks pretty interesting as music composers, lyricists, and singer couple Sachet and Parampara Tandon would be making their debut on the singing reality show.

The music composers have captured everyone's hearts with Bekhayali, Mere Sohneya, Maiyya Mainu, to name a few Hindi movie tracks, and now would mentor the budding singers of the brand new season. The icing on the cake would also be Guru Randhawa who will join as one of the judges, adding more excitement to the show. The theme this year will be, "Nayi Awaaz, Naye Andaaz Mein."

Durga

Pranali Rathod and Aashay Mishra will team up together in Durga. The show is slated for September 16. The makers dropped the first promo with a caption, "Barso se chali aa rahi reet ko sapno se todne, aa rahi hai Durga apni kismat badalne, Dekhiye #Durga 16th September se, shaam 7:40 baje sirf #colorstv aur @officialjiocinema par."

The promo showed Anurag and Durga from different strata of society, falling for one another. However, the story will see twists and turns.

Suman Indori

Suman Indori stars Ashnoor Kaur, Anita Hassanandani and Zain Imam. The show aired on September 6 and can be watched daily at 6.30 pm on Colors TV. The plot revolves around a shrewd male politician named Teerth aka Zain. The story is about his wife Suman aka Ashnoor and sisters-in-law Devika aka Anita.

Ashnoor is shown to be a middle-class girl, while Anita is a dominant matriarch who is also the elder daughter-in-law in a rich family. Her character is shown to be very dominating.

