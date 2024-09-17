EXCLUSIVE: Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah's Aarya Babbar reveals he took inspiration from THIS superhit Hindi film character while playing his negative role

Aarya Babbar is back with a bang on the TV screens with his new show Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah. The actor plays the role of an antagonist named Kalikanth Thakur. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actor opened up about a particular character from a famous Bollywood film that inspired him in his career.

Aarya Babbar, who has played negative roles in the past, revealed, "Birju is a character from Mother India that really inspires me a lot. Whenever I get to play a negative role, especially on the level of Kalikanth Thakur, Birju is a lot of inspiration. Not that there is anything to empathize with about Kalikanth's character but Birju as a character really really inspires me."

Adding further on what enticed him to play Kalikanth Thakur, he said, "I think what really excited me about the character was the script. Then I saw kiss tarike se (how) they wanted to approach. Also Hindi television par ess tarike ke (these type of) male strong characters likkhe nai jate ya shayad pehle likhe jate thei (have been or not been written). These are the few factors that really excited me."

When further asked about what made him say yes, particularly to Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah, the 43-year-old actor said, "I have honestly never played a negative character who is so dark a shade. I have always had an opportunity to play grey-shade characters. This is the first time I am playing a character that is completely dark. The way the story was written and the script was very very exciting. I found it to be a very meaty character for me as an actor to portray and to understand the different shades that I get to portray through him."

Arya also revealed how he could relate to the character personally. "Also the fact that he is completely opposite to me as a personality and to me understand him and portray him has been the challenge and I enjoy challenges."

Fans of the actor can get to see him in a never-seen avatar only on Zee TV, every day at 8 pm.

