Laughter Chefs PROMO: Abdu Rozik reunites with Sajid Khan; Shilpa Shirodkar reveals her favorite contestant
Shilpa Shirodkar, Vivian Dsena, and Mika Singh, among others, will grace the Holi special episode of Laughter Chefs: Entertainment Unlimited.
Laughter Chefs: Entertainment Unlimited, the popular cooking-comedy show featuring the top artists from the television industry, is currently airing its second season. The show, hosted by Bharti Singh, brings interesting twists and challenges every weekend. The latest promo of Laughter Chefs shows the special guests who will grace the Holi special episode.
Bigg Boss 18 fame Vivian Dsena, Shilpa Shirodkar, and singer Mika Singh will be gracing the Laughter Chefs Holi special episode. The Laughter Chefs promo begins with Bharti Singh wishing everyone ‘Happy Holi.’ Mika Singh is seen announcing, “Mika Singh in the house.” Vivian Dsena, another special guest, applies color on Rubina Dilaik’s cheeks and dances with her. Bigg Boss 16’s Sajid Khan enters, and Abdu Rozik runs towards him, and the former lifts him in his arms.
Watch the Laughter Chefs promo below:
Bigg Boss 18 fame Shilpa Shirodkar is seen holding a flower as Bharti Singh questions her, “Ye phool kiske liye hain? (For whom have you brought this flower?)” Shirodkar replies, “Ye mere favorite Sudesh ji ke liye hain (This is for my favoriite Sudesh ji.)” The senior comedian exclaims and pretends to collapse on the floor.
Shirodkar sits next to him and says, “Sudesh ji, phool dene ke pehle hi aap… (gestures with her hand).” To this, Krushna Abhishek jokes, “Arrey ye aapko phool diye the unke samadhi pe charane ke liye (You got this flower for his grave).”
The promo of the unusual cooking comedy show is uploaded with the caption, “Iss Holi, sirf rang nahi, hasi ke bomb bhi phutenge! Laughter Chefs par milega entertainment ka zabardast tadka.”
Talking about Laughter Chefs: Entertainment Unlimited 2, the celebrities include Abhishek Kumar, who is paired with Samarth Jurel, Rubina Dilaik with Rahul Vaidya, Ankita Lokhande with Vicky Jain, Kashmera Shah with Krushna Abhishek, Mannara Chopra with Sudesh Lehri, and Elvish Yadav with Abdu Rozik.
