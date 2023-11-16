Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye EXCLUSIVE: Sriti Jha on being in touch with Shabir Ahluwalia; quips, 'We don't talk'

Following the huge success of Kumkum Bhagya, Sriti Jha is all set to appear as Amruta in the upcoming show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. A promo for the same dropped a few days back, and in the meantime, Sriti Jha joined Pinkvilla for an exclusive chat. She discussed the success factors of Kumkuma Bhagya and being in touch with Shabir Ahluwalia.

Sriti Jha opens up about her equation with Kumkum Bhagya co-star Shabir Ahluwalia

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Sriti Jha was asked whether she is still in touch with her former co-star, Shabir Ahluwalia. The actress said, “No, no, we don’t talk anymore.”

However, Sriti laughed out loud and instantly revealed, “Of course, we talk to each other. It’s a friendship for life now.” Opening up further, the Kumkum Bhagya actress added, “He (Shabir) is also very excited for this show and for us and wished us luck.”

Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia worked together for almost 9 years

Known as one of the highest-rated TRP shows, Kumkum Bhagya aired in 2014. While Sriti played Pragya, Shabir essayed the role of Abhi. The actors worked together as an on-screen couple for almost 9 years until the show took a leap and brought Mugdha and Krishna Kaul into the story.

For the unversed, the actress went to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, and Shabir Ahluwalia signed the dotted lines for Radhe Mohan.

Well, the characters that the two portrayed became one of the iconic on-screen jodi of the television industry. Abhi and Pragya went through several ups and downs but still managed to grab immense TRP for Kumkum Bhagya. Currently, the drama revolves around Prachi and Ranveer, played by Mughda and Krishna Kaul, respectively. Interestingly, Kumkum Bhagya is one of the longest-running Indian television soap operas.

For the unversed, Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye is scheduled to premiere on November 27 at 10 PM on Zee TV.

