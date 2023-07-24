EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Psychologist Kavya Kanupuru reveals WHY few Bigg Boss couples break up after the show

Bigg Boss has been the most popular reality show since it started airing in 2006. In each season, contestants from diverse backgrounds come together and live together for several months. Throughout the years, viewers have seen contestants form strong bonds, including friendships, romances, arguments, disagreements, and group alliances. Recently, Pinkvilla had a chat with Psychologist Kavya Kanupuru to understand why Bigg Boss contestants seek love and strong relationships during their time in the house.

Kavya Kanupuru on Bigg Boss contestants falling in love:

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Kavya Kanupuru opened up on why few Bigg Boss contestants fall in love in the first week of the show itself. Kavya was questioned whether it is easy to fall in love so easily or if it is just infatuation. She replied, "It's a very stressful and pressurized environment and we all crave that attachment. Your loved ones, friends, family is not with you. You want to feel safe and secure and you want to get into some kind of attachment. It's a need. It's a biological need for an human being and we are social animals. So for that, you get attracted to someone who you are quite comfortable with and that's quite common. But over time not sure if these relationships sustain. Some relationships may sustain to gather they are facing their challenging situations and in challenging situations, you get to see your worst. And if you're still liking each other, if you're still able to manage with each other then it can work out."

Watch Kavya Kanupuru's full interview here-

Kavya Kanupuru talks about Bigg Boss couples breaking up

While talking to us, Psychologist Kavya Kanupuru also revealed why a few Bigg Boss couples break up after a stint in their show. In Bigg Boss house, when one gets eliminated from a couple, the relationship fizzles out. When asked about this, Kavya replied, "Elimination is sometimes betrayal. The one you are in a relationship with or the one you call to be liking this person, might also eliminate you and that's betrayal. Once you are out of that environment and once you process that trauma you're a different person so you might not be liking that person outside."

She further added, "Also, your perspectives when you're stressed you have different perspectives. The way you look at the world is limited but once you're happy you look at the world in an entirely different way. So you might have liked the person when you're stressed out but once you're out of it you might not be having the same kind of liking towards that person."

Currently, Bigg Boss' OTT version, Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, led by Salman Khan, is streaming online on Jio Cinema.

