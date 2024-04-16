One of the most celebrated reality shows, Khatron Ke Khiladi, is all set to return with its fourteenth season. The viewers and ardent fans of the show are often left curious about the contestant list, and before the show hits the floor, many names of celebrities who will participate surface in the media.

Now, Pinkvilla brings you exclusive information about a celebrity who will surely be seen in the show. Read on to know more.

Samarth Jurel to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

According to Pinkvilla's reliable sources, Bigg Boss 17's first wildcard contestant, Samarth Jurel, is all set to be part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Sources tell us that this year, the show will be shot at a beautiful location in Bulgaria, not Cape Town.

Samarth won many hearts with his carefree attitude and funny antics. His chemistry with his real-life girlfriend, Isha Malviya, was also quite liked.

Take a look at Samarth Jurel's cute reel here:

Other rumored contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

As per the tentative list of contestants who might participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, names like Abhishek Kumar, Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani, Khanzaadi, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Mannara Chopra, Elvish Yadav, Ankita Lokhande, Neil Bhatt, Manasvi Mamgai, Shoaib Ibrahim, Vivek Dahiya and Helly Shah among others have been doing the rounds. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Samarth Jurel in Bigg Boss 17

Samarth Jurel made a grand entry into the Bigg Boss 17 house as a wildcard contestant as Isha Malviya's closeness with Abhishek Kumar increased. While initially, Isha denied being in a relationship with him, she later accepted the same.

Samarth made his presence felt in the house with his entertainment quotient and his bond with Sunny Aryaa, Arun Mashettey, Mannara Chopra, and Ankita Lokhande, among others. His fights with girlfriend Isha's ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar often gained massive attention.

Talking about the previous season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, rapper Dino James lifted the winner's trophy.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Tentative contestant list surfaces with Abhishek Kumar, Nimrit Alhuwalia’s names; Check here