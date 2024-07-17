Dheeraj Dhoopar serves swag as he dons powder blue suit in new post; don't miss his wife Vinny Arora's reaction

Dheeraj Dhoopar has always stood out for his choice of characters on screen and his fashion picks. The actor, who is currently playing Subhaan Siddiqui in Rabb Se Hai Dua, keeps treating fans with BTS clicks from the sets of his show, posing with his co-stars. Besides this, he also frequently gives glimpses from his family life which he handles well along with work.

Dheeraj being an avid social media user, recently shared a video wherein he looks dapper in a suit. His dashing appearance garnered attention from fans as well as his wife Vinny Arora.

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora’s engage in a cute social media banter

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Dheeraj Dhoopar uploaded a clip showcasing his latest style. The snippet which features the actor striking various poses amidst white background, has him donning a powder blue formal blazer paired with matching pants. He is wearing the two-piece set along with white tee and sneakers. Dheeraj enhanced his overall look with black shades and a neck-piece.

In the caption space, the Kundali Bhagya actor wrote, “Pick u up at 7” and used Karan Aujla’s trending song IDK How.

Take a look at Dheeraj Dhoopar’s Instagram post here:

Soon after Dheeraj posted the reel, fans began showering him with love and admiration. Some called him the ‘hottest’ while some tagged the actor as the ‘most handsome’. However, what caught everyone’s attention was his adorable exchange with ladylove Vinny Arora.

Advertisement

Vinny reacted to what Dheeraj penned in the caption area. She replied, “I’m ready, where you at?” The actor responded by stating, “Coming to you baby.”

About Dheeraj Dhoopar

Dheeraj Dhoopar is presently one of the most sought-after heroes in the TV industry. He started off with modeling and commercials. Dheeraj marked his acting debut with 2009 show Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein-Swarg.

After appearing in a few telly shows, he shot to fame for playing Prem in Sasural Simar Ka. The actor’s popularity further increased with Kundali Bhagya. He is currently portraying the lead role in Zee TV’s Rabb Se Hai Dua.

On the personal front, Dheeraj Dhoopar has been married to Vinny Arora since 2016. The couple welcomed their first born Zayn in 2022.

ALSO READ: Dheeraj Dhoopar, Vinny Arora, and son Zayn cut a stylish frame at airport in their denim look; WATCH