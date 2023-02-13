EXCLUSIVE: Dheeraj Dhoopar reveals how he celebrated his son Zayn’s 6-month birthday; Says THIS

Popular celebrity couple Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora are one of the most adored duos in the telly industry. The couple is on cloud nine since they have embraced parenthood for the first time and welcomed their baby boy into their lives. Vinny and Dheeraj have named their son Zayn which means 'beautiful'. On 25th December the couple revealed Zayn’s face for the first time to the world on Instagram saying “Meet Zayn, everything we could wish for”. Zayn was the cutest Santa on the internet.

Recently on February 10, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora celebrated their baby boy's 6 month birthday. The couple shared a pic with Zayn saying “Grateful for this life & our bundle of immense joy,” along with their family pic in the gurudwara on Instagram. Vinny Arora also shared a really cute video of Zayn with the cutest caption from the mother saying “Details I never ever wanna forget, half a year today and billions to go”, which reminds us how soon time flies by. Smriti Kalra and many other actors and actresses showered their love on them.

Watch the video here-

Dheeraj talks about Zayn:

Dheeraj says “Zayn has always been a blessing to our family and we love our bundle of joy the most. It is a joyous moment for us to celebrate Zayn’s 6th month. We always visit Gurudwara for all our special occasions and this time it was no different. With our family members, we visited the Gurudwara and followed our cultural rituals. After that, we had a small get-together with our friends and family and home to celebrate the occasion.”

Dheeraj and Vinny's love tale:

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora met on the sets of their show Mata Pitah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg in 2009. The couple dated for a long period of nearly 7 years and then decided to tie the knot in 2016. In April 2022, the couple announced their pregnancy, and on August 10, 2022, they welcomed their first child, a baby boy, Zayn.

On the professional front, Dheeraj Dhoopar just wrapped up his show Sherdil Shergill in which he starred opposite Surbhi Chandna.