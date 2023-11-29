EXCLUSIVE Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Divyanka Tripathi reveals Vivek Dahiya was skeptical about taking up show

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 has been entertaining the fans quite a lot. The show had its first elimination and Aamir Ali got evicted from the show. The show has many exciting names from the industry who are competing with each other in the dance-based reality show. Vivek Dahiya is one of the promising contestants on the show.

However, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya revealed husband Vivek Dahiya was in two minds before signing the show. Read on to know more.

Divyanka Tripathi said, "Vivek was initially contemplating his participation in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 because the show was offered to him very last minute. All the other contestants were a part of the promo and had even started their rehearsals. In a way, he was not really in a favorable position but I was excited and I told him that he has to take it up because he is a hard worker.

She added, "I told him that it could be a hiccup for a week or two but then I'm sure, he'll catch up pretty soon. Thankfully, he listened to his own heart and also listened to me, I'm glad he is part of the journey and he will only be nostalgic in the future when he thinks about the show. I'm sure, he will love the journey."

Have a look at Vivek Dahiya's performance in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

The actress said, "I always felt Vivek is meant for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Jhalak is a very professional kind of platform when it comes to dancing and Vivek always wanted to learn dance. So, we're actors and haven't done acting in a professional manner as such. So, I always felt and expressed in front of the media and even in front of Vivek that he'll get to explore multiple facets of his personality on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa."

She added, "I never thought that this would actually happen, but maybe it is a manifestation. He is a very hardworking guy. I see him every day coming home so exhausted post rehearsals. He gives in more than he is asked for. It is honestly not about the competition for him, this is the best part. He doesn't compete with others, but he competes with himself.

"People generally say it, but he actually does it. He wants to touch or even cross the older marks that he has set and that's beautiful. I really hope and wish that he gets recognized for what he is and for all the talent that he still has under wraps," she concluded.

