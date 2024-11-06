EXCLUSIVE: Karuna Pandey talks about getting injured while performing action scene for Pushpa Impossible, ‘It was tough’

In an exclusive glimpse behind the scenes, Pushpa Impossible star Karuna Pandey opens up about the physical challenges she's faced while bringing her beloved character Pushpa to life—this time in a double role as both Pushpa and her lookalike, Basanti. The storyline twist has tested Karuna’s resilience as she takes on a range of demanding sequences, some of which have left her with injuries on set.

In one intense scene, Karuna Pandey injured her right toe while performing an action sequence that required her to chase down goons. Despite the injury, she chose to power through rather than rely on a stunt double, showing remarkable dedication.

"It was tough, but I felt that completing the scene myself was important to honor Pushpa’s spirit. She’s a fighter, and that strength is something I wanted to embody completely—even if it meant working through the pain. It’s moments like these that remind me why I love playing this character,” Karuna shared.

Taking on the role of Basanti has also brought its own set of challenges, requiring Karuna to learn various rural tasks to bring authenticity to her portrayal. From lighting a traditional stove to adapting to Basanti's rural lifestyle, Karuna has embraced the learning curve with enthusiasm.

“Learning Basanti’s lifestyle has added depth to my acting. These small, real-life challenges make the role even more interesting and give me a fresh perspective on the rural way of life,” she says.

Reflecting on her journey, Karuna adds, “Pushpa is all about resilience and courage, and every challenge I face on set—whether an injury or a new skill—helps me grow both as an actor and as a person. I’m grateful for the chance to keep learning and staying connected to her incredible spirit."

