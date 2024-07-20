EXCLUSIVE: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's Abhishek Kumar talks about Asim Riaz's alleged demand to stay on show only if former gets removed

Abhishek Kumar is hogging the limelight in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 because of the alleged ugly spat he has had with Asim Riaz. The makers have been releasing promos where contestants are seen performing deadly stunts. However, there were reports of roundabouts in which Asim allegedly revealed that he would be a part of the reality show only if Abhishek was eliminated. Team Pinkvilla exclusively got details from Kumar related to the same.

Abhishek Kumar exclusively opens up on Asim Riaz's allegedly explosive comment on him:

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Abhishek Kumar opened up about Asim Riaz entering the show after his elimination. He also spoke about how he handles negativity and whether it gets difficult. "Rohit sir ne ek baat boli thi jab mei stunt haar gaya ya nai pura kar paya, Rohit sir ne bola tha ki iss baggage ko aage mat leke jana (When I failed to complete a stunt, Rohit sir told me to 'not carry this baggage forward.)"

He added, "Issei maine yahi seekha tha ki joh hoh gaya usko chodo aur aage badho. Ab joh hoh gaya usko chodhke aage badh raha hu. Negativity ko mei dekhta hi nai hu (I learned to leave what's happened in the past and move on. Now, I'm moving forward, leaving what's happened behind. I don't even look at negativity.)"

Take a look at Abhishek Kumar:

Abhishek who believes in being positive while handling situations further revealed, "Main bus apna kaam karta hu aur mei bahut khush hu. Mei itne negative zone se nikal ke aaya hu na ki joh bhagwan abhi mujhe dera hai woh negativity mei jata hi nai hu (I believe in my work and I am happy about it. I have come out of such a negative zone that whatever negativity the God is sending, I don't let it enter my life.)"

He further added, "Mei buss positive cheezein dekhta hu. Maine Khatron kar lia, mei next project pe kaam kar raha hu. Meko nai hai ki kaun kya bol raha hai kya nai bol raha hai. Woh show ke time joh hua ab mujhe aage badhna hai (I just look at the positive aspect. I have done Khatron Ke Khiladi, now I am working on my next project. I am not bothered or care about what people are saying or not saying. All that happened during the show, now I need to move forward.)"

Abhishek Kumar's clarification on the fight with Asim Riaz- Exclusive details:

The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor further revealed that his side of the story related to his spat with Asim Riaz will be revealed in the Khatron Ke Khiladi 145 episodes. As he says, "Jab episode niklega tab pata chal jaega kya tha kya nai tha (When the episode shall come out, one shall know the truth.)"

Meanwhile, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 will start airing on July 27th on Colors TV and Jio Cinema.

