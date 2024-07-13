Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 RELEASE DATE out; Here's when Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show will premiere

Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has been one of the most watched and loved stunt-based adventure reality shows. A while, ago the makers revealed the release date of KKR 14, and fans cannot keep calm about the same. The reality show has been shot this time in Romania and has an interesting line of contestants.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: When and where to watch?

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is all set to premiere on July 27, 2024, only on Colors and Jio Cinema. The makers, a while ago, posted a video where Rohit Shetty can be heard saying, "Europe pahuchte hi khiladi holiday mood mei aa gaye. Sight seeing, spa, shopping; ab mood badlega, mahol badlega, enka dream holiday banne wala hai enka worst nightmare."

He went on to say, "Desh naya, khel naya, khiladi naye, esliye ess baar mei likhunga dar ki nayi kahaniya in Romania. (As soon as the contestants reached Europe, they were in the holiday mood and did sightseeing, spa and shopping. Now, the mood will change, as in a new country the game will be new and different. I will write the fear factor story in Romania)."

Take a look at the KKK14 promo that has on-air release date details and more:

Talking about the participants, this season Gashmeer Mahajani, Niyati Fatnani, Asim Riaz, Karanveer Mehra, Nimrit Ahluwalia, Abhishek Kumar, Shalin Bhanot, Sumona Chakravarti, and Krishna Shroff will be few of the contestants.

More about Khatron Ke Khiladi 14:

There have been many reports online, that have been suggesting that the top three finalists of the adventure show are Gashmeer, Krishna, and Karan Veer. Fans are excited to know every little detail related to the show and cannot wait for the episodes to come out live.

Earlier, the show's contestants were also spotted at Mumbai airport, returning from Romania.

