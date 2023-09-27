EXCLUSIVE Kumkum Bhagya leap: Rachi Sharma bags lead role

Kumkum Bhagya is set for its second-generation leap. The show has been entertaining the audiences for many years and now, the show will witness a fresh set of actors entering and taking over the legacy. Currently, the story of the show revolves around the troubled relationship of Ranbir and Prachi. The news of leap in the show has been doing the rounds for a lot of time and makers approached many actors for the same. Pinkvilla reported about Yesha Rughani being approached for the show. However, things between Yesha and the makers didn't finalize. Now, we have exclusively learned about the actress who has bagged the show.

Rachi Sharma to play the lead role in Kumkum Bhagya

Rachi Sharma who was last seen in Durga Aur Charu has been finalized to essay the lead role in Kumkum Bhagya. Sources have it that she will play the role of Ranbir and Prachi's daughter in the show. The post-leap shoot will soon commence while a few more actors are yet to get finalized for the show. Pinkvilla got in touch with Richa and asked her about the news, she said, "Well, I'm still in talks. Can't reveal any further details."

Have a look at the actors of Kumkum Bhagya from the sets of the show:

Kumkum Bhagya's journey so far

Kumkum Bhagya started off with Shabbir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha playing the lead roles. The show also had popular actors Mrunal Thakur and Arjit Taneja. After entertaining the viewers for years, the show took a leap and a new generation of actors like Mugdha Chaphekar, Krishna Kaul, and Tina Phillip among others were roped in. As per reports, Krishna might be seen in the show for a few episodes after the leap post which he would exit the same.

About Rachi Sharma

Rachi Sharma made her presence felt in Woh Toh Hai Albela. She quit the show as her character was supposed to take a negative turn. Post that, she bagged the lead role in Durga Aur Charu as the grown-up version of actress Aurra Bhattnagar Badoni who played Durga in the show before Sharma.

