Happy Birthday Shabir Ahluwalia: From Kumkum Bhagya to Kayamath, remembering a few of the actor's classics

Popular television actor, Shabir Ahluwalia has been in the limelight for a while now., Throughout his successful career, he has given the audience many memorable shows. The talented actor is currently seen in Zee TV's popular drama series Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan. He is playing the lead role of Mohan in the drama series opposite actress Neeharika Roy. From making his debut in the television world with Hip Hip Hurray to featuring in some most successful shows over the years, Shabir has come a long way. As the actor celebrates his 44th birthday today, we take a look back at some of the classic TV shows of him.

Shabir Ahluwalia Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

After making his debut as Purab in Hip Hip Hurray, the actor grabbed the attention of Ekta Kapoor. She cast him in one of the most popular serials of all time, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Although it was not a prominent role, it proved an important milestone for his career. The very next year, he was cast in another popular serial, Rupali Ganguly's Sanjivani. However, it was another small role where he played the role f an accident victim.

Kasautii Zindagi Kay

After several cameos and small roles in popular television. Shabir Ahluwalia entered Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagi Kay, another popular serial of all time. In this show, his character, Omi, a businessman and sports car enthusiast, was stretched for a while.

Shabir Ahluwalia in Kayamath

This serial proved to be a breakthrough for Shabir's career. Shabir Ahluwalia became a household name essaying the lead character, Milind Mishra. The serial starred many popular faces including Ronit Roy, Sakshi Tanwar, Panchi Bora, Anita Hassanandani Reddy, and Jay Bhanushali, among others. It also starred Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana as Saket Shergil. The show successfully ran for two years.

Kumkum Bhagya

Another successful show, Kumkum Bhagya has been running for almost eight years. After participating in several reality shows as host, and then contestant, Shabir returned to the television screen with Kumkum Bhagya. He and Sriti Jha played the lead roles. Last year, the actor took his exit from the show. His absence from the show created much speculation and later he shared that he signed up for a new show.

Take a look at Shabir and his Kumkum Bhagya co-stars here:

Shabir Ahluwalia in Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan

The birthday boy is currently seen opposite Neeharika Roy in the tv show Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. The show, a romantic drama based in modern-day Vrindavan has been garnering immense love since its launch.

Here's a video of Shabir and Neeharika at Varanasi:

Apart from TV shows, Shabir was seen in the reality show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, and hosted shows like Nach Baliye and Guinness World Records - Ab India Todega and Dancing Queen. Last year, the actor also made his debut in the OTT space with Fixerr.

Pinkvilla wishes Shabir Ahluwalia a very happy birthday!

