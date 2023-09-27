EXCLUSIVE: Luka Chuppi singer Karan Sehmbi approached for Bigg Boss 17

Bigg Boss 17 is all set to premiere on the 15th of October. Makers and the channel are busy finalizing celebrities for the show. The probable contestants this season consist of actors like Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumarr among others. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that actor Vivian Dsena has been approached to be a part of the show, however, there hasn't been any confirmation of his participation in the show. Pinkvilla has another piece of exclusive information about yet another contestant of the show. Read on to know more.

Karan Sehmbi approached for Bigg Boss 17

Punjabi Singer Karan Sehmbi is currently in talks for Bigg Boss 17. He is known to many for his song Photo from Bollywood movie Luka Chuppi. A close source revealed that Sehmbi has been approached for the show but has yet to give a nod and sign the contract.

More about Bigg Boss 17

The seventeenth season of the most controversial reality show Bigg Boss will be hosted by none other than Salman Khan. A few promos of the show have been out and the ardent fans of the show are curious for the show to unfold. Bigg Boss 17 is set to hit the TV screens soon. As per reports, the show, this season might have different rules for different contestants while in a promo it was also revealed that Bigg Boss might take sides and favor a few contestants. Buzz about the show having a couples versus singles theme has also raised eyebrows.

Previous season of Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss 16 was quite a popular season with popular celebrities like Sajid Khan, Tina Datta, Abdu Rozik among others participating in the show. Rapper MC Stan won the trophy of the show while Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up of the show followed by Priyanka Chahar Choudhary finishing at the third spot. Post Bigg Boss 16, the OTT version of the show Bigg Boss OTT2 also streamed on a leading platform and gained a lot of popularity. It made history with wildcard contestant Elvish Yadav winning the show while Abhishek Malhan was the first runner up followed by Manisha Rani at third spot.

Coming back to Karan Sehmbi's participation in the show, we buzzed Karan but didn't get a revert from him until the filing of this piece.

