EXCLUSIVE: Kumkum Bhagya's Abrar Qazi reveals if he is in touch with Yeh Hai Chahatein's Sargun Kaur Luthra

After entertaining fans with his stellar performance as Rudraksh and Samrat in Yeh Hai Chahatein, Abrar Qazi is all set to take on the responsibility of playing the next-generation lead in Kumkum Bhagya. Abrar will play a mysterious and layered character of Rajvansh in the show who has ulterior motives behind marrying Purvi, Prachi and Ranbir's daughter. The promo of the show is out and it looks quite promising. In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Abrar revealed whether he is in touch with Yeh Hai Chahatein co-actress Sargun Kaur Luthra and more.

Is Abrar Qazi in touch with Sargun Kaur Luthra from Yeh Hai Chahatein?

Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra enjoyed immense popularity from their show Yeh Hai Chahatein. Their chemistry was spot-on and many fans shipped them as #RuSha (Rudraksh-Preesha) and #AbraRgun (Abrar and Sargun). We asked the talented actor if he was in touch with Sargun post their exit from the show, and Abrar quipped, "Well, everybody gets busy with life. We are not in touch on a regular basis. Sometimes we do connect with each other."

Have a look at Abrar Qazi's post from Yeh Hai Chahatein's days with Sargun Kaur Luthra

Abrar Qazi believes love for work can outweigh the tiring schedule of TV shows

We asked Abrar if he feels that TV is a tiring medium and gets hectic and monotonous. Answering to the same, the actor said, "I do agree that TV is an extremely tiring medium to work on. Lead actors don't get holidays for days together and on top of that we have to shoot for more than 12 hours a day. It does take a toll on one's self. Having said that, I feel, if you have passion and dedication you can sail through it. If you absolutely love what you do, you will be fine going that extra mile."

Abrar Qazi on no media presence

When Pinkvilla asked Abrar about his maintaining distance from the media, the actor reacted and said, "I am a very private person and like it that way. Also, I am scared of being misrepresented and misquoted by the media. Having said that, I am working on this and trying to open up as there are such requests from my fans too. I'm working on it."

ALSO READ: Kumkum Bhagya EXCLUSIVE: Abrar Qazi opens up on impact of onscreen characters and thoughts on reality shows