EXCLUSIVE Yeh Hai Chahatein: Manas Shah roped in for show; love triangle twist ahead

Yeh Hai Chahatein is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The show is all set for a leap and the story of the show is slated to take a major turn. Post the leap, Kashvi and Arjun will be separated while Arjun will be seen with a five-year-old kid. Meanwhile, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the makers have planned an exciting new entry that will surely spice up the current track of the show.

Manas Shah to enter Yeh Hai Chahatein as the parallel lead

As per Pinkvilla's highly placed sources, actor Manas Shah has been roped in to play the parallel lead role in Yeh Hai Chahatein. He will be paired with Kashvi (Shagun Sharma). Sources have it that the show will explore yet another love triangle, this time with Kashvi's new love interest.

Have a look at the recent promo of Yeh Hai Chahatein

Yeh Hai Chahatein post leap promo

As per a new promo released by the channel, it is revealed that Yeh Hai Chahatein is heading for a five-year leap. The show features a young boy stealing something from a store. The guard catches him and threatens to complain to the higher authorities. Kashvi sees the same and tells the guard that he is her child and apologizes for his mischief.

Later, Kashvi schools the boy and tells him to never steal anything. The boy sees his father and calls him. It is revealed that Arjun is the father of the child. Kashvi turns to see his father and gets stunned seeing Arjun.

More about Yeh Hai Chahatein

Yeh Hai Chahatein started as Yeh Hai Mohabatein's spin-off. The show featured Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi in the beginning. The duo played the characters of Preesha and Rudra respectively. After a few years, the show took a generation leap and the same actors played different characters namely Nayanthara and Samrat respectively.

After yet another leap, new actors entered the show while Abrar and Sargun exited the same. Pravisht Mishra and Shagun Sharma entered the show as new leads playing the characters of Arjun and Kashvi respectively.

As far as Manas being roped in for the show is concerned, our repeated attempts to reach out to him were futile as he remained unavailable for comment.

ALSO READ: Yeh Hai Chahatein EXCLUSIVE: 'People told me I wasn't fit to play lead roles,' reveals Shagun Sharma