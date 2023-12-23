EXCLUSIVE: Kumkum Bhagya actor Krishna Kaul to play a 20-year-old in Fuh Se Fantasy; set to romance Pooja Dey

Kumkum Bhagya actor Krishna Kaul has made a remarkable impact on the television industry. After winning hearts in a reality show, Krishna ventured into acting and charmed the audiences with his acting chops.

While Krishna continues to be an integral part of Kumkum Bhagya, the actor never fails to try new things and explore himself as an actor in different genres of projects. Kaul will be seen in the erotic web series Fuh Se Fantasy.

Krishna Kaul to star opposite Pooja Dey in Fuh Se Fantasy

Fuh Se Fantasy depicts different stories of fantasy. This season, the makers made sure to have popular faces as a part of the show. In the previous episodes, Niyati Fatnani and Utkarsh Gupta raised the temperature with their performance in the show while Namit Khanna is also seen in one of the fantasy stories.

Talking about the upcoming story for this season of the show, makers roped in actor Krishna Kaul and Pooja Dey who has been a part of Gandii Baat and Maaya 4.

Krishna Kaul on doing Fuh Se Fantasy

Pinkvilla called Krishna to know about his experience of doing an erotica, he said. "It has been an amazing experience. We shot at a University in Karjat, so there were a lot of young students around. We also cast a character from the college to play my best friend in the show,"

He added, "I play a 20-year-old college boy in the project while I play a 50-year-old man in Kumkum Bhagya. The transition was quite interesting. Having played the character of Ranbir for years, the experience of playing a young college boy was nothing less than liberating and refreshing."

"Since I was balancing both projects, I used to be a college boy in the morning and a 50-year-old businessman in the evening (laughs). So from the look of the character to the tone and body language; everything was pole apart. I thoroughly enjoyed the transition."

Krishna Kaul on filming bold scenes

He said, "This has been my first experience of performing intimate scenes, the romantic scenes that we shoot for TV shows are very different than these intimate scenes. I was a little apprehensive, nervous, and shy. However, the team was very experienced and they made sure to make me comfortable and they've shot it beautifully.

"I am sure the viewers will get to see a new shade of mine after playing Ranbir for years."

In Kumkum Bhagya, Krishna is cast opposite Mugdha Chaphekar, and their chemistry is loved by many.

