Actress Deepika Singh who is best known for her role in the television drama, Diya Aur Baati Hum, is set to return to television with Mangal Lakshmi. The actress will be seen portraying the lead, Mangal in the family drama. Besides Deepika Singh, the show also stars Sanika Amit, and Naman Shaw, among others. Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress shared her experience working with her co-actors.

Deepika Shaw on her experience working with Naman Shaw and Sanika

Deepika Singh shared her experience working with Naman Shaw and Sanika Amit. The actress was all praise for them. She said, “Jayse maine pehle bhi kaha, definitely, Naman is a seasoned actor, unke 20 years ho gaye hain industry main, toh bahut hi maza aata hain, bohot sikhne ko milta hain, uske saath perform karke mujhe bohot maza aaya hain. (Like I have said before, it's been 20 years that he is in the industry, so it's fun working with him, so much to learn from him. I had fun working with him.)"

Further talking about Sanika, who plays the role of her sister, Lakshmi, Deepika Singh said, "About Sanika it didn't seem like it's her first show, she is such a fabulous actress, so I am blessed to have a chance to share screen with them, to be part of this show. They are my partners. Not only her, Sanika, Urvashi, everyone is so good."

"And Naman ka toh, in spite of being a great actor, he is a very down-to-earth person, very nice," concluded Singh.

Promo of Mangal Lakshmi

The first promo of the show was uploaded on the official Instagram handle of the channel on January 18. It was uploaded with the caption, “Mangal ka rishta apne pati se toh na khila, par Lakshmi ke liye dhundegi woh ek samman karnewala dulha. Apne anubhav se sawaaregi woh Lakshmi ki zindagi. Dekhiye #MangalLakshmi, jald hi #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par.” The show is all set to air on Colors TV from today at 9 PM.

Naman Shaw has been in the television industry for more than a decade now. He will be seen in the role of Mangal’s husband, Adit Saxena in the serial, Mangal Lakshmi. Deepika Singh will be seen as a multi-tasker balancing the roles of a daughter, daughter-in-law, wife, and sister.

