EXCLUSIVE: Meet Kajal, the new independent, feisty and fun-loving lead of Anupamaa after generational leap

Star Plus show Anupamaa has been the talk of the town for quite some time. The show hit the headlines when Sudhanshu Pandey, who was an integral part of the show, quit. Madalsa Sharma, who played Kavya, also followed suit. After the exits of two important characters, there was news about Anupamaa taking a generation leap soon. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the character who's set to play the lead role in the show after the leap.

After a 15-year leap, Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna are said to be retained in the show, while many other characters will exit. Pinkvilla has learned that the new lead of the show will be named Kajal. Sources suggest that makers are on the lookout for an apt actress who can play an independent, feisty, fun-loving, and vulnerable character in the show after the leap.



A little birdie has informed us that the track of Anupamaa post leap will unveil an interesting story of Kajal, a strong, independent, fun-loving, and emotional person, Kajol. Sources tell us that the makers have written the character of Kajal will a lot of dept.

A source revealed, "Kajal will be free-spirited and spunky but will have a lot of emotions hidden. The makers are penning a tragic backstory for Kajal who has lost her father because of her mother's mistake and thus is quite cold towards her. She holds her mother responsible for her father's death and thus is leaving away from her. She wishes to fulfill her father's lost dream. She is a person who finds a way to help the poor and can even con the rich people to help the poor."

Our source added that the makers have started auditioning and are looking for an actress who could effectively portray the multifaceted character of Kajal, adding a layer of complexity to the show.

According to the current track of the show, Meenu and Sagar have taken a surprising turn by getting married after eloping, leaving Anupama and Shah family members in shock.

