Anupamaa Written Update, September 26: Anupama shares her thoughts with Anuj, acknowledging that he waited 26 years for her and loved her deeply, something she finds difficult to fully comprehend. She reflects that although they are together now, their daily struggles, arguments, and pain have overshadowed the love he held for so long.

Anupama points out that they rushed into their relationship due to his eagerness to marry her. She compares their situation to broken glass, warning that trying to fix it might only lead to more hurt. She wonders if they really need to label their relationship, admitting that she loves him deeply but doesn’t want to hurt either him or Adhya. The thought of upsetting him or causing problems for Adhya is unbearable to her. Anupama shares her fears about marriage and her insecurities, and she apologizes.

Anuj expresses his regret and apologizes for pressuring her into marriage. He reassures Anupama that he will wait for her to make her decision and promises his full support. Anupama feels sorry for the pain she has caused him, but Anuj vows to stand by her no matter what. He decides to remain by her side as her partner until she is ready to take the next step.

Anupama’s hesitance creates a distance in Anuj’s heart, yet he remains hopeful that she will eventually change her mind. He chooses to be her companion, patiently awaiting her decision. Anuj also asks Anupama to help resolve the situation between Sagar and Meenu.

Sagar apologizes to Anupama for his past actions. She asks if he can give Meenu the love and future she deserves. He assures her that he will focus on his career. Anupama promises to help both Sagar and Meenu and advises him to listen to her guidance. Sagar expresses concern about how Meenu’s family will react, while Bala and Anuj support the couple.

Anupama confronts Toshu, accusing him of stealing Leela’s jewelry. When Toshu demands proof, Anupama retorts that he would already be in jail if she had any. She then shifts her attention back to supporting Sagar and Meenu, despite Dolly’s concerns about their relationship.

Anupama tells Dolly that Sagar and Meenu will focus on their careers before considering marriage. Dolly gets angry and questions Anupama’s support, but Anupama remains firm. Tensions rise as Dolly and Paritosh team up against her. Leela also accuses Anupama of endangering Meenu’s future, but Anupama calmly asks her to trust Sagar. Leela warns Hasmuk not to support Anupama, but she ignores the warning.

Anupama tells Pakhi and Toshu to clean up cow dung, but they suggest getting Sagar’s help. She insists they either help or leave, so they reluctantly join Sagar. Dimple, upset by Anupama’s authority, confides in Titu, who tells her to calm down. Meanwhile, Kinjal supports Anupama and suggests that Dimple consider moving to Mumbai, shocking her.

Later, Dolly takes Meenu outside, causing concern for Anupama and Anuj, with Sagar following to support Meenu. Soon after, Anupama receives a catering order and excitedly shares the news with the Asha Bhawan members as she eagerly anticipates the official contract.

