Every Thursday, the TRP report for TV shows is released, offering producers and channels insight into their content's performance. This week's TRP report witnessed a few changes in the ratings and ranks of various shows, with some shows making a strong comeback and others experiencing a drop from their previous positions.

This week, Anupamaa continues to dominate the TRP charts. Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 made a comeback, while Advocate Awasthy saw a drop in rankings due to a shift in the storyline. Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment, along with Shiv Shakti: Tap Tyag Tandav, missed out on securing a spot in the top ten.

Anupamaa continues to dominate the TRP charts, holding strong at number one. Rupali Ganguly's portrayal of Anupamaa entertains viewers through her emotional journey. The show has received 2.6 million impressions this week.

Close behind is Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja’s Jhanak in second place. The pregnancy drama brought impressive ratings for the TV show, earning a 2.3 rating this week.

Rajan Shahi’s show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, starring Samridhii Shukla, Garwita Sadhwani, and Rohit, secured third place. The wedding drama involving Abhira and Armaan and a promo showcasing Ruhi as a bride kept viewers on edge, earning the show a 2.2 rating.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, starring Hitesh Bharadwaj and Amayra Khurana, moves to fourth place. The show has a 2.1 rating. Rajat and Savi's light-hearted moments have grabbed attention again.

Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora starrer show Udne Ki Aasha climbs to fifth place this week. Sachin and Sayali have become the most loved couple. The show got a 2.1 rating.

Advocate Anjali Awasthi, starring Shritama Mitra in the lead role, slipped from fourth to sixth place this week. Ankit Raizada is also in the cast.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, produced by Asit Modi, secured the seventh position. Mangal Lakshmi claimed the eighth spot, while Parineetii landed at number nine.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, hosted by Rohit Shetty, makes a comeback and rounds off the top ten. With the grand finale approaching, featuring guests Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, the buzz around the show continues to build!

