Pinkvilla honored prominent celebrities from all walks of life, thereby highlighting the extraordinary and exceptional talents of the industry. Be it television or Bollywood, South industry, or the OTT category, the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards left no stone unturned to acknowledge the cinematic brilliance and honor the unrivaled fashion sense of A-list actors. Held on March 18th at Mumbai's Taj Lands End, the extravaganza gala night witnessed several popular stars walking at the TREND Walk Of Fame. Raising the fashion quotient, celebrities did not hesitate to step their stylish feet forward.

After two successful editions, the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards collaborated with numerous prestigious brands, thereby amping up the excitement. Ever since the most recent edition was announced, it created a huge buzz, and people eagerly anticipated the winners of different categories. So, without any further ado, let us see in what category Ankita Lokhande, Moshin Khan, and Shehnaaz Gill took home the awards.

Ankita Lokhande emerges as Most Stylish TV Actor - Female

It was through her performance in Pavitra Rishta that Ankita Lokhande became a household name. However, apart from her impressive acting skills and memorable screen presence, the actress never fails to redefine fashion goals. Whether it is about owning traditional attire or slaying in Western outfits, Ankita is no less than a fashionista. She was given the Most Stylish TV Actor—Female award, presented by her husband, Vicky Jain, at the Pinkvilla Screen And Style Icons Awards.

Mohsin Khan bags Most Stylish TV Actor - Male

Well known for his on-screen chemistry as Kartik opposite Shivangi Joshi in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mohsin Khan is one of the most celebrated actors in the TV landscape. At the prestigious Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards, presented by Amar Upadhyay, Mohsin won the title of Most Stylish TV Actor—Male.

Shehnaaz Gill clinches the title of Most Stylish Haute Stepper

Among the fashionable actresses across all mediums, Shehnaaz Gill is one of those personalities whose impeccable fashion sense never misses out on setting new trends for young women. She walked at the TRENDS Walk Of Fame for Pinkvilla Screen And Style Icons Awards wearing a bold red outfit, reflecting glitz and glam. During the star-studded event, she was named the Most Stylish Haute Stepper.

