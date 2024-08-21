EXCLUSIVE: Mohsin Khan reveals turning down Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 offer and reason was his DREAM; find out what happened

In the latest session of Pinkvilla's Behind The Success segment, Mohsin Khan went candid about his journey in showbiz and poured his heart out about his personal facets. When asked about why he didn't take up the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame recalled an incident. Moshin also talked about whether there are chances for him to participate in this stunt-based reality show in the coming years.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Mohsin Khan said, "Khatron ke meeting mein gaya tha main. I did go there and soch raha tha ki kar sakta hun main shayad but raat ko fir mujhe sapne aaye ki main lift mein atak gaya hoon. Aur woh lift band hogayi hai aur neeche gir gayi hai (I went to a meeting of Khatron. I did go there and was thinking that maybe I could do it, but at night, I had a dream that I got stuck in a lift. And that lift got closed and fell down)."

The actor went on to add that he woke up to the jolt of that dream and, hence, said no to the makers. However, teasing his debut in the reality show arena, Khan said, "Maybe next year." He asserted that the makers were keen to have him as one of the contenders on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, but that scary dream changed his mind.

Watch the full interview with Mohsin Khan here:

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has been shot in Romania. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the show premiered on July 27. According to recent developments, Aditi Sharma has been evicted, and Krishna Shroff-Shilpa Shinde marked their comeback to the show.

For those who are unfamiliar, Mohsin Khan is among the beloved actors in the television fraternity. He gained mainstream recognition owing to his role as Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, opposite Shivangi Joshi. While talking to us, he expressed his admiration for Dilip Kumar and Jim Carrey. As of now, Mohsin was recently seen alongside Eisha Singh in the web series Jab Mila Tu.

